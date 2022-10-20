October 20, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

It was invented by the Russians to blind the Ukrainian military, but there is a small catch

Arzu 2 hours ago 2 min read

Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites ensure high-performance cooperation and communication between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the NATO command. Many drone systems and advanced missiles are guided by satellite navigation services provided by Starlink and other NATO satellites. Last but not least, they replace telecommunications inside Ukraine, which have been almost completely destroyed by Russian bombing since the beginning of the war.

According to the report, with more than 3,000 SpaceX satellites currently in orbit, it would take at least 4,000 rockets to destroy the satellite network.

However, with some satellites orbiting at an altitude of 600 kilometers outside the range of the missiles, even after such a large-scale test, the network can still function very little.

Earlier, Elon Musk tweeted that Russia was trying to take down the Starlink service in Ukraine.

Starlink is the only communication system still working, all others are dead. Russia is desperately trying to kill Starling

Musk wrote in a tweet.

Experts called the idea irresponsible, and reserved treatment if Moscow had the appropriate resources. They also asserted that they could even target Russian space technology as a boomerang effect.

Any attempt to physically disable the Starlink system would be irresponsible. Russia certainly does not have the necessary resources. Also, Attack of the Satellites is a game that other people can play

See also  In one video, he threatens anonymous Putin

– Analyst Vijender Thakur said about this.

According to a military journal, the Starlink system could be a potential target for Russian forces due to its effectiveness on the battlefield. During successful attacks, Ukrainian soldiers have repeatedly complained of experiencing problems accessing the system. According to experts, the difficulty actually occurs SpaceX also prevents the Russian military from using Starlink, so if it doesn’t get enough information about the liberation of the territories, its systems will be unavailable in the field.

Intelligence analyst Arvind Pandey takes a different approach and says Russia cannot take down the entire Starlink network.

Moscow can fire a few Starlink satellites, but not thousands. Even if thousands of ground-launched missiles were deployed, that was unlikely

Pandey said.

In Pandey’s statement, he also emphasized that the United States has the ability to compensate for the loss of the Starlink satellites in low orbit if Russia tries to attack them.

I think we can launch satellites faster than we can launch anti-satellite missiles

Pandey said.

Cover image source: Getty Images

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Wednesday News Brief

10 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

European passports are in high demand among Americans

18 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Inflation has risen to record levels in Europe, and Hungary’s rate is the fourth worst in the entire EU

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

2 min read

It was invented by the Russians to blind the Ukrainian military, but there is a small catch

2 hours ago Arzu
8 min read

Dow Jones futures rise: Tesla stock slumps on earnings, Elon Musk comments

2 hours ago Izer
2 min read

The Crown creator and stars defend the show over allegations of insensitivity

2 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

NASA releases stunning star-filled image from the Webb Telescope

2 hours ago Izer