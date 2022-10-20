It was invented by the Russians to blind the Ukrainian military, but there is a small catch

Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites ensure high-performance cooperation and communication between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the NATO command. Many drone systems and advanced missiles are guided by satellite navigation services provided by Starlink and other NATO satellites. Last but not least, they replace telecommunications inside Ukraine, which have been almost completely destroyed by Russian bombing since the beginning of the war.

According to the report, with more than 3,000 SpaceX satellites currently in orbit, it would take at least 4,000 rockets to destroy the satellite network.

However, with some satellites orbiting at an altitude of 600 kilometers outside the range of the missiles, even after such a large-scale test, the network can still function very little.

Earlier, Elon Musk tweeted that Russia was trying to take down the Starlink service in Ukraine.

Starlink is the only communication system still working, all others are dead. Russia is desperately trying to kill Starling

Musk wrote in a tweet.

Big difference between peace coms vs warfront coms. Starlink is the only comms system still operational on the battlefield. Russia is desperately trying to kill Starling. For security, SpaceX has diverted massive resources towards security.

Experts called the idea irresponsible, and reserved treatment if Moscow had the appropriate resources. They also asserted that they could even target Russian space technology as a boomerang effect.

Any attempt to physically disable the Starlink system would be irresponsible. Russia certainly does not have the necessary resources. Also, Attack of the Satellites is a game that other people can play

– Analyst Vijender Thakur said about this.

According to a military journal, the Starlink system could be a potential target for Russian forces due to its effectiveness on the battlefield. During successful attacks, Ukrainian soldiers have repeatedly complained of experiencing problems accessing the system. According to experts, the difficulty actually occurs SpaceX also prevents the Russian military from using Starlink, so if it doesn’t get enough information about the liberation of the territories, its systems will be unavailable in the field.

Intelligence analyst Arvind Pandey takes a different approach and says Russia cannot take down the entire Starlink network.

Moscow can fire a few Starlink satellites, but not thousands. Even if thousands of ground-launched missiles were deployed, that was unlikely

Pandey said.

In Pandey’s statement, he also emphasized that the United States has the ability to compensate for the loss of the Starlink satellites in low orbit if Russia tries to attack them.

I think we can launch satellites faster than we can launch anti-satellite missiles

Pandey said.

