It was announced that the Lemnis Gate server had been shut down and delisted

In a statement posted to Steam, Ratlob and Frontier announced that Lemnis Portal, which launched in September 2021, will be taken down from all platforms on April 11th before the FPS servers are shut down on July 11th.

“We would like to thank you all for your support with Lemnis Gate, and for joining us on many great tours of the Loop,” statement is reading. “We really loved seeing your passion for the game, the mind-bending strategies you created and how you embraced this innovative twist in the first-person shooter genre.

“Lemnis Gate has been an ambitious project that we enjoy the opportunity to bring to life together, so we sadly share this news today.

Starting April 11, 2023, Lemnis Gate will be removed from sale on all platforms. However, we will be keeping the multiplayer servers online so you can continue to enter the loop until July 11, 2023, at which point it will be closed. Console players will still be able to Access to local multiplayer training modes, however PC players will not be able to play after this point.”

The console version of Lemnis Gate contains 31 achievements, all of which are marked as online only. However, getting some of this stuff offline may be possible after the server is shut down, when you can still access the local multiplayer training modes. As for the Windows bundle for Lemnis Gate, it looks like the game won’t be completely playable after July 11th, so if you want to finish you’ll need to crack because some of them require a fair amount of grinding. It should be noted here that achievement progress may not transfer properly between versions and can end up locking some achievements permanently, so be careful.

