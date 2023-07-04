Meta has also added a launch date teaser to the Instagram app. Typing “threads” in the search box (or Number of other keywords) causes the ticket icon to appear in the search bar. Tap it and a spinning ticket will appear showing your Instagram username along with a localized local launch time of 10am ET on the 6th. The spin ticket also includes a QR code that links to thread. net, apparently the web portal for the new social media platform. Here you will see this countdown also It is scheduled to end at 10 am ET on the 6th.

This is the official – and brief – description of the app, from the App Store:

Say more with Topics – the text-based conversation app for Instagram Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’s trending tomorrow. Whatever you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things – or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions, and creativity with the world.

My colleague Alex Heath reported on a company-wide meeting last month where Meta executives shared that Instagram Threads would integrate with the decentralized social media protocol Mastodon uses, called ActivityPub. This was also the meeting where an exec said, “We’ve been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in getting the platform to run properly,” sparking talk of a cage match between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk.

News of the themes launch comes after a particularly chaotic few days at its main rival Twitter. Last week, Elon Musk's social network blocked unregistered users from viewing tweets, and Temporary rate limits implemented For those who are logged in, they may block you after reading hundreds or thousands of posts a day. These changes led to widespread issues over the weekend with users unable to browse the service.

In response to the news of when Threads will launch, Elon Musk responded with a few tweets that indicated the amount of data the Meta App Store listing for Threads says it may collect about users. “Thank God they are running healthy,” He said in response for one tweet. “All of your leads belong to us,” former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey wrote, along with a screenshot of the Topics dataset’s notification. “Yes” it was Musk response. For what it’s worth, the existing Instagram app already associates the same data for you, according to its App Store listing.

Update July 4, 4:07 a.m. ET: Updated to mention Threads ad in the Instagram app, Google Play Store listing, and Musk’s response.