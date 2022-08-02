It looks like the Pixel August update is delayed

In most cases, Google releases the latest Android security patch for Pixel phones on the first Monday of every month. It didn’t happen this morning, and it looks like the August Pixel update has been delayed.

according to the “Pixel Update Bulletin – August 2022Posted this morning in normal time, Google will release the Pixel update featuring Android 12 and the August security patch level. We don’t think this month’s Pixel phone will get Android 13, which is most likely Tied for September launch.

For Google devices, security patch levels 2022-08-05 or later addresses all issues in this bulletin and all issues in the August 2022 Android Security Bulletin.

Google lists 40 CVEs via “Kernel” and “Pixel components” that were addressed by patch level 08-20-2022. The vulnerabilities range from moderate to critical and cover components such as the kernel, modem, and camera.

However, this update has obviously been delayed because the OTA images did not arrive at 10AM PT. Additional evidence of the delay comes from Verizon, which has released details about an unexpected update for Pixel 6 And the 6 Pro.

The US carrier said a new update with the July 2022 security patch level was released today. The SQ3A.220705.003.A3 version number is very similar to last month’s version number for Verizon, which was “A1”. Google has yet to release factory images or OTA images for manual installation, while the carrier has not listed updates for any other Pixel.

One possible scenario for this delay could be Google discovering a last-minute issue that calls for the August security patch to be withdrawn. However, something important still required an update, thus a temporary gap appeared in July.

Meanwhile, Google has already released a file Global / Unlocked and AT&T / Verizon (in June security patch) Pixel 6a builds this afternoon, while Android 13 Beta Now supports the new medium ranger.

