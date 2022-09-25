It looks like the new Guilty Gear Strive or DNF Duel announcement is coming this weekend



















Things have been fairly quiet at the front of Arc System Works since last month’s Evo 2022, but it looks like that’s about to change pretty soon.











CEO Taco 2022 Tournament organizer Alex Jebailey is now teasing what appears to be incoming announcement(s) for Guilty Gear Strive and/or DNF Duel this weekend.



















Alex Jebailey wrote on Twitter: “Just received another special rendition from my friends at @ArcSystemWorksU for participating with #FGC for Finals Day at #CEOtaku Onstage/Broadcast.”





A photo of the thumb drive was attached to the tweet, which may sound a bit familiar from what happened last year.





During CEO 2021, Jbeili tweeted Almost exactly the same Which ended up being the trailer for revealing baikin in strife The undo network icon is coming to BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle and BlazBlue: Central Fiction.















This flash drive obviously doesn’t have a trailer written on it like before, but we’ve already seen this game.





Guilty Gear has another character planned Released this year sometime during the fall season Side by side / after multi-play beta testing and multi-play update.





DNF Duel is likely to be more interesting, however, considering that those behind the game have been completely silent about future DLC and content since its release in June. – and here He definitely needs something now.





Since Jebailey says that any secret he holds will be shown during Finals Day, fans should be watching tomorrow, September 25th.





The DNF Duel Top 8 is scheduled to begin around 3PM ET / 12PM PT and the Strive Finals will begin after about 7PM ET / 4PM PT, so these will be the likely times that Watch out for it – but of course we’ll have all the latest updates here as soon as they’re available.













