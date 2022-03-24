It looks like Fortnite’s ‘no-build’ mode will always be • Eurogamer.net

Looks like a Fortnite surprise Status “No Building” will become permanent.

Fortnite data company Twea revealed that the game now features Solo, Duo, and Trio modes in which the build option is turned off (thanks, VGC).

The limited time No Builds that will be available after 8 days will be called Solo – No Build Battle Royale. There are other versions of it too, but I took this one to show you its name! pic.twitter.com/7jHbZjZBUY – Twea – Fortnite Leaks (TweaBR) March 21, 2022

Another data operator, Hypex, has discovered that game loading screen tips have been updated to say “in modes with build enabled,” meaning that Epic intends to keep the game mode for at least longer.

Looks like Epic IS planning to keep No-Building modes, here are some signs/proofs? – There are separate no-build modes that you can enable at any time after this limited time event ends

– They changed most of the loading screen hints to say “In modes with build enabled…” pic.twitter.com/SvQ5SkbCit – HYPEX (HYPEX) March 23, 2022

Epic has a history of trying out new game modes in Fortnite, only to later make them a permanent feature of the game when it hits a big hit.

No Build mode appears to have met this limit, with players reporting server queues of over an hour.

Epic also announced yesterday that it has now been announced Ukraine raised $50 million in Fortnite earnings for three days.

The company announced that between March 20 and April 3, all profits from the game will be donated to humanitarian causes helping with the war in Ukraine.

Microsoft also announced that Xbox will waive its in-game platform fees during this period, which means more money will be contributed to the cause.