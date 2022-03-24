March 24, 2022

It looks like Fortnite's 'no-build' mode will always be • Eurogamer.net

What is this, Warzone!?

Looks like a Fortnite surprise Status “No Building” will become permanent.

Fortnite data company Twea revealed that the game now features Solo, Duo, and Trio modes in which the build option is turned off (thanks, VGC).

Another data operator, Hypex, has discovered that game loading screen tips have been updated to say “in modes with build enabled,” meaning that Epic intends to keep the game mode for at least longer.

Epic has a history of trying out new game modes in Fortnite, only to later make them a permanent feature of the game when it hits a big hit.

No Build mode appears to have met this limit, with players reporting server queues of over an hour.

Epic also announced yesterday that it has now been announced Ukraine raised $50 million in Fortnite earnings for three days.

The company announced that between March 20 and April 3, all profits from the game will be donated to humanitarian causes helping with the war in Ukraine.

Microsoft also announced that Xbox will waive its in-game platform fees during this period, which means more money will be contributed to the cause.

