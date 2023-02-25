It goes without saying that we demand respect for Ukraine’s territorial integrity

On the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Peter Szyjardo gave an interview to CNN International. The Hungarian foreign minister, who is currently in New York, appeared on Richard Quest’s show Friday night. In the interview, Szijjardo’s visit to Belarus, Transcarpathian soldiers and how the foreign minister could envision the end of the war were discussed.

Szijjardo made it clear at the start of the interview that Hungary condemns the Russian invasion.

“It goes without saying that we are on Ukraine’s side in the conflict and demand respect for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

– said Szijjártó.

“Then why did you go to Belarus?” – asked the question to the Minister of External Affairs at this place. In his response, Szijjártó spoke about how the Hungarian government, as the leader of Ukraine’s neighbor, is particularly concerned about the possibility of an escalation of the war – both regionally and in terms of its length. Therefore, he asked his Belarusian counterpart to refrain from any steps that could escalate or prolong the war.

After that, Quest changed the word to obstacles. Here, the foreign minister pointed out that, contrary to the host’s interpretation, Hungary does not support EU sanctions and that it will not veto them.

The second half of the ten-minute interview ended the war. The host’s main question is how to end the war so that Ukraine insists on restoring pre-war borders – indeed, the 2014 borders – as Russia refuses to withdraw from the areas it currently controls.

Instead of answering the question, Szijjardo focused on how important it was for Hungary to have an immediate cease-fire and start peace talks as soon as possible. Not only because we are neighbors, but also because Hungarians died in this war, referring to the Transcarpathian soldiers.

“In our view, our primary duty is to save as many lives as possible. Lives cannot be saved by arms exports or economic sanctions. Only an immediate ceasefire can save lives.”

– said Szijjártó.

According to the foreign minister, if the parties are able to sit at the negotiating table, sooner or later a stable peace agreement will be reached.

At the end of the interview, Quest asked Szyjardo if Hungary would support the restoration of Ukraine’s pre-war borders during peace talks.

“We hope to conclude a sustainable peace agreement that guarantees Ukraine’s sovereignty. This is not up for debate.”

Cicjardo replied.

Watch the ten-minute interview here: