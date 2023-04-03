It flew in figures of eight and transmitted data about military installations

The balloon, believed to be Chinese, was first spotted in US airspace on January 28 and shot down over the Atlantic Ocean on February 4 on the orders of President Joe Biden, transmitting real-time data from various military facilities.

The Sky News wrote based on reports from state officials who spoke to NBC, he made the above conclusions while examining balloon wreckage recovered from the sea. They also discover that the flying device was equipped with a self-destruct mechanism by its creators, but for some reason it was activated remotely. According to the announcement, the balloon was controlled from Beijing and would repeatedly fly over eight protected military facilities to collect radio transmissions and other communication signals from them.

China has previously denied sending the balloon into US airspace for reconnaissance purposes, saying the downed aircraft were for meteorological purposes and deviated from their designated route. He later accused the US of sending its own spy balloons over China after the incident.

After the first case, we dealt with the case of suspected spy balloons in several articles, but on February 10, we read in a telex that an unknown plane had been spotted in Alaska, also shot down by an Air Force fighter jet. Jet at the behest of President Biden. Two similar incidents occurred that weekend when an unidentified plane was shot down near the Yukon in northwestern Canada the next day, and a third plane was shot down over Lake Huron in the United States on February 12.