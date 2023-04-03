April 3, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

It flew in figures of eight and transmitted data about military installations

Arzu 50 mins ago 2 min read

April 03, 2023 – 3:09 pm

The balloon, believed to be Chinese, was first spotted in US airspace on January 28 and shot down over the Atlantic Ocean on February 4 on the orders of President Joe Biden, transmitting real-time data from various military facilities.

The Sky News wrote based on reports from state officials who spoke to NBC, he made the above conclusions while examining balloon wreckage recovered from the sea. They also discover that the flying device was equipped with a self-destruct mechanism by its creators, but for some reason it was activated remotely. According to the announcement, the balloon was controlled from Beijing and would repeatedly fly over eight protected military facilities to collect radio transmissions and other communication signals from them.

China has previously denied sending the balloon into US airspace for reconnaissance purposes, saying the downed aircraft were for meteorological purposes and deviated from their designated route. He later accused the US of sending its own spy balloons over China after the incident.

After the first case, we dealt with the case of suspected spy balloons in several articles, but on February 10, we read in a telex that an unknown plane had been spotted in Alaska, also shot down by an Air Force fighter jet. Jet at the behest of President Biden. Two similar incidents occurred that weekend when an unidentified plane was shot down near the Yukon in northwestern Canada the next day, and a third plane was shot down over Lake Huron in the United States on February 12.

See also  Index - Science - Do women or men spend more time in bed?

Follow us on Facebook too!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Monday News Brief

9 hours ago Arzu
4 min read

When I left Kiev, I thought that I could not dance anymore

17 hours ago Arzu
4 min read

Political Earthquake in America – What Will Happen in the Presidential Election?

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

2 min read

It flew in figures of eight and transmitted data about military installations

50 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Oil prices jump on the back of OPEC production cuts. Exxon, Chevron stock soaring.

52 mins ago Izer
5 min read

Endeavor UFC, WWE to merge; Vince McMahon Appointed CEO – The Hollywood Reporter

57 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

NASA Unveils 4 Astronauts of the Artemis II Moon Mission: Live Updates

1 hour ago Izer