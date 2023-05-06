ISRO missions to the moon and sun likely to take place in July | latest news india

An official said Saturday that the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) plans to launch the third edition of India’s moon mission and first solar mission in July.

Chandrayaan-2 successfully launched and put into lunar orbit in 2019 (PTI)



The space agency aims to launch Chandrayaan-3 in July, followed by Aditya-L1, said an Isro official with knowledge of the project’s development. “We are completing all the tests and hope we can stick to the schedule,” said the official, who asked not to be identified.

Chandrayaan, India’s lunar exploration programme, is an ongoing series of outer space missions by Isro. The first lunar rocket, Chandrayaan-1, was launched in 2008 and successfully entered lunar orbit.

Chandrayaan-2 was successfully launched and put into lunar orbit in 2019, but the lander crashed into the lunar surface when it derailed while attempting to land on September 6, 2019, due to a software glitch.

Chandrayaan-3 consists of an original lander, thrust module and rover. Its goals include developing and demonstrating new technologies required for interplanetary missions. The probe will have the ability to soft-land at a specific location and deploy the rover, which will perform a chemical analysis of the lunar surface as it moves.

Aditya-L1 is India’s first science mission to study the sun. Earlier, this mission was designed as Aditya-1 with a 400kg class satellite carrying one payload, VELC, and was planned to be launched into an 800km low earth orbit.

However, since the satellite placed in corona orbit around the first Lagrangian point (L1) of the Sun-Earth system has the major advantage of constantly displaying the Sun without any sunsets or eclipses, the Aditya-1 mission has been renamed as the Aditya-L1 mission. , which will be inserted into orbit around point L1, 1.5 million km from Earth towards the sun.

