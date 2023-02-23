Israeli police are on high alert following an attack on members of a Palestinian terror group

A tense situation prevails in Israel after several people were killed during a raid by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Reports say that local police have alerted themselves in several cities The Times of Israel.

They engaged in a firefight with others as the defense forces encircled the city of Nablus. In this operation, they wanted to arrest Husszam Iszlem, one of the key members of the Oroszlánbarlang terrorist group. Three other members of the terrorist organization were holed up in the house and the IDF entered. Security forces fired rockets into the building to flush out the three suspects using a technique known as ‘cooking pot’. All three were eventually shot.

A total of eleven people died and over a hundred were injured in the conflict. Palestinian terror groups claim at least six of those killed are their own. It was not immediately clear if the other five victims were involved in the collision.

Not only in Nablus, but in Jerusalem and other central cities, police were on high alert for fear of retaliation. In the past year, Gaza-based groups, particularly Palestinian Islamic Jihad, have fired rockets into Israel in response to the killing or arrest of their members in the West Bank. According to the IDF, there has already been a small retaliation, but no one was injured.

Palestinian officials are calling for the UN Security Council to intervene, and the Palestinian ambassador to the UN has called for action against Israel. Speaking after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at a pro-Palestinian meeting at UN headquarters, Riyad Mansour said, “The UN must stand up for the weak and vulnerable, and stand up for the Palestinian people.