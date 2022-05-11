Israel said it bombed the Syrian Golan with a missile attack. Damage reported

Syrian state media reported that a site in southern Syria was damaged by an Israeli missile attack in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday.

The attack targeted an area near the town of Hader, north of Quneitra in the Syrian Golan Heights, across the border with Israel, according to the state news agency, SANA.

SANA reported that there were no reports of injuries, but material damage.

There was no immediate news about the sites that were bombed.

A Twitter account that has tracked Israeli military activity in Syria claimed that four missiles were fired from a warplane, causing damage to the region.

Get the Times of Israel Daily Edition

By e-mail and do not miss our most important news By registering, you agree to the terms

A video allegedly from the same strike showed projectiles flying through the sky, followed by loud explosions.

Snapshots of the moment the aggression occurred pic.twitter.com/9P2SM43uKM – Sam ???????? (@SAMSyria0) May 11 2022

Hours later, footage allegedly shows Israeli artillery shelling near the Syrian town of Jubata al-Khashab, several kilometers south of Hader. There were no immediate reports of casualties in the alleged artillery attack.

The second video of the bombing pic.twitter.com/ERIxv5FXvf – Noor Abu Hassan (@nourabohsn) May 11 2022

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which usually does not comment on individual strikes.

Israel has carried out hundreds of sorties over Syria in the past decade, mostly to thwart attempts by Iranian forces to transfer weapons or establish a foothold. Syria said on Saturday Unidentified aircraft bombed in Deir EzzorIt is one of several areas where Iranian militants are believed to be deployed, although several local media reports said the strike was believed to be a US-led coalition operating in the area, not Israel.

In the past, strikes on areas close to the Israeli border in the Syrian Golan have targeted specific individuals suspected of planning or in the midst of carrying out attacks against Israel.

In February, Israel bombed an observation post and a “finance building” in the Quneitra area. The army also dropped leaflets over the area warning Syrian regulars that they would be targeted if they allowed the Iranian proxy group Hezbollah to operate in the area.

The Syrian Ministry of Finance building after an alleged Israeli missile attack on Quneitra, southern Syria on February 23, 2022 (SANA)

The post named a Hezbollah official whom the Israeli military believes is facilitating the relationship between the movement and the Syrian army, Jawad Hashem, the son of Hajj Hashem, who leads Hezbollah’s efforts along the Syrian border.

The post stated that Syrian soldiers “repeatedly” allowed Hajj Jawad Hashem to “violate the infrastructure of the Syrian army, including … in the financial building and the Ruwaihinah base,” where the night strikes took place.

And she warned that “those who cooperate with Hezbollah … are targets.”

Similar posts were also reported to have been found in the area last week; However, it was not clear when they were dropped.

Israeli strikes in Syrian airspace, which is largely controlled by Russia, have continued, even as relations with Moscow have deteriorated in recent weeks. Israel has found itself at odds with Russia as it has increasingly supported Ukraine, while seeking to maintain freedom of movement in the skies over Syria.