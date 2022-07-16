July 16, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Israel launches air strikes on the Gaza Strip, but no casualties reported | Gaza news

The missile attacks came after US President Joe Biden left Israel for Saudi Arabia.

Israel bombed Gaza with multiple missiles after rockets were fired from the Strip, while US President Joe Biden continued a tour of the Middle East that included Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The Israeli military said early on Saturday that it had bombed a rocket manufacturing site in central Gaza run by Hamas, which rules the besieged strip.

Youmna al-Sayed, Al-Jazeera correspondent from Gaza, said that the sounds of explosions woke people up and that more than a dozen rockets targeted two separate sites in the Strip.

She added that while no one was reported injured, “there was a lot of physical damage. We could see a lot of fires at the site and the land around it.”

She said most of the area around the site was agricultural.

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said it was no coincidence that the Israeli strikes took place after Biden’s visit to Israel.

He said in a statement that “this escalation, which came immediately after US President Biden’s visit to the Zionist entity, reflects the amount of American support and encouragement received by the Israeli occupation for the continuation of its aggression and the perpetration of its crimes.” .

Earlier, sirens sounded twice in southern Israel to warn residents of incoming missiles.

The Israeli military said one plane was intercepted and three fell in open spaces.

See also  Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine

No one has claimed responsibility for firing the missiles.

Israel fired rockets into Gaza last month again after rockets were fired from the besieged enclave after a period of relative calm. It said it targeted Hamas military sites, but Palestinian authorities said the rockets landed on agricultural land.

In May 2021, Israel launched an 11-day offensive in Gaza that killed 253 Palestinians, including 66 children, and injured more than 1,900.

At least 12 people, including three foreign workers and two children, were killed in Israel by rockets fired by Hamas and other armed groups from Gaza during the same period.

On Friday, during a visit to Israel and the occupied West Bank, US President Joe Biden promised not to abandon peace efforts, but did not make new proposals to restart the process.

