September 1, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Israel launched a missile attack – Portfolio.hu

Arzu 2 hours ago 1 min read

According to a report by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH), an activist group based in Great Britain, Israel fired four rockets at one of the runways of Aleppo International Airport and the surrounding warehouses. According to OSDH, the warehouses may have contained Iranian missile shipments.

In recent years, Israel has carried out hundreds of attacks in government-held areas of Damascus, but it has rarely acknowledged them, the US news agency AP wrote. The Israeli military also did not comment on Wednesday’s attacks on Aleppo airport. At the same time, Israel said its targets were the bases of armed groups allied with Iran, including the Lebanese Hezbollah. The Lebanese Shiite organization has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s army.

Israel launched an attack on a military base in western Syria on Sunday. Satellite images show the extent of the destruction the rockets inflicted on the warehouse, which an opposition watchdog group said held medium-range missiles from Iran-backed militias. In June, Israeli airstrikes forced a temporary halt to Damascus airport traffic.

Cover photo: Aleppo, Syria. Good pictures

See also  This is how to vaccinate: a communist country beats the rich

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Wednesday News Brief

10 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

German chancellor’s shock announcement

18 hours ago Arzu
4 min read

Index – Abroad – Mikhail Gorbachev dies

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Israel launched a missile attack – Portfolio.hu

2 hours ago Arzu
3 min read

Washington Attorney General Sues Billionaire Michael Saylor for Income Tax Evasion

2 hours ago Izer
3 min read

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Review – So amazing that makes House of the Dragon look like an amateur | The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

2 hours ago Muhammad
3 min read

Revival of a 19th century art form of tactile science drawings for the blind

2 hours ago Izer