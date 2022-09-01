Israel launched a missile attack – Portfolio.hu

According to a report by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH), an activist group based in Great Britain, Israel fired four rockets at one of the runways of Aleppo International Airport and the surrounding warehouses. According to OSDH, the warehouses may have contained Iranian missile shipments.

In recent years, Israel has carried out hundreds of attacks in government-held areas of Damascus, but it has rarely acknowledged them, the US news agency AP wrote. The Israeli military also did not comment on Wednesday’s attacks on Aleppo airport. At the same time, Israel said its targets were the bases of armed groups allied with Iran, including the Lebanese Hezbollah. The Lebanese Shiite organization has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s army.

Israel launched an attack on a military base in western Syria on Sunday. Satellite images show the extent of the destruction the rockets inflicted on the warehouse, which an opposition watchdog group said held medium-range missiles from Iran-backed militias. In June, Israeli airstrikes forced a temporary halt to Damascus airport traffic.

Cover photo: Aleppo, Syria. Good pictures