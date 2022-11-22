Is your home uninsulated? – This is where heat escapes best

Europe’s energy-wasting buildings are one of the largest areas of final energy consumption. 40 percent of the total energy requirement. If the EU is to achieve its carbon neutrality targets set for 2050, the Union’s entire building stock will need to be renewed.

REC is an initiative of EuroACE, supported by 19 EU Member States. The goal is to reduce the energy demand of current European buildings by 80 percent by 2050 compared to 2005. Countries participating in the program are: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain.

Hungarians are the biggest energy consumers

In Hungary, the population’s energy consumption rate is 34%. According to Eurostat data, the average is 28% in the EU, 30% in the Czech Republic and 29% in Slovakia. Growth in numbers is also affected by the fact that industrial use in our country is very low, while Slovakia has high energy-intensive industrial production.

According to a previous, non-representative survey by Knauf Insulation, one 75 percent of the average Hungarian household’s energy consumption is spent on heating and cooling. Hungarian family homes use 10 percent more energy per square meter than the EU average. One reason for this is that the domestic building stock is outdated and outdated in terms of energy efficiency.

In 60-70 percent of buildings, the roof and slab are not insulated. In an uninsulated single-family home, 35 percent of energy escapes through the walls, 25 percent through the windows, 15 percent through the floor, and 25 percent through the roof.

The subsequent insulation of the roof structure – or the renovation of the old 15-20 year old collapsed roof insulation – is a renovation that involves many weeks of work and irritation, but now there are new technologies – such as blown glass wool. Insulation – Professionals can use very clean and fast.

Although the energy efficiency of buildings is improving every year – thanks to targeted subsidies – the thermal energy used by residential buildings still consumes 40 percent of energy costs. The price explosion of energy prices on the world market draws attention to the fact that it is worthwhile to take care of reducing overhead costs as soon as possible, and that the Union must quickly reduce its dependence on fossil fuels. Energy efficiency is not a financial issue, but an environmental issue. The real savings come from unused energy.

