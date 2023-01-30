January 30, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Is war with China coming soon? – Even a leading Republican representative warns of the danger of armed conflict

Arzu 1 hour ago 1 min read

My heart says that we will fight in 2025

– This is what Minihan wrote in his note to his soldiers.

I hope you’re wrong… but I think you’re right

McCall told Fox News on Sunday.

According to Minihan, with elections in both the US and Taiwan in 2024, this would create a good opportunity for a Chinese invasion of the island.

If China cannot control Taiwan without blood, the Republican representative said

In my opinion they would consider a military invasion. We have to prepare for this.

McCall also alleged Joe Biden The president’s democratic administration has shown weakness after the failed withdrawal from Afghanistan, which could escalate the war with China.

The chances of conflict with China, Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific region are very high

His father-in-law said.

The White House did not comment on McCall’s remarks.

The top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, Adam Smith He told Fox News, A war with China is unlikely. According to him, the US should be in a position to prevent China from invading Taiwan.

The Pentagon stressed on Saturday, Minihan’s statements do not necessarily represent the Department of Defense’s views on China.

A cover image is an example. Source: Getty Images

See also  Economy: Orban's Italian ally, prime ministerial candidate, tries to distance himself from Moscow

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index Sunday News Summary

9 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

If Russian tanks reach Kiev, World War III will break out

17 hours ago Arzu
4 min read

Should we thank them if they fire us now?

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Is war with China coming soon? – Even a leading Republican representative warns of the danger of armed conflict

1 hour ago Arzu
3 min read

The sale of Adani’s $2.5 billion shares faces a critical day after defeat

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Marisa Abela Films Scene in Costume Asy Winehouse for Biopic

1 hour ago Muhammad
2 min read

An out-of-this-world discovery in Antarctica

1 hour ago Izer