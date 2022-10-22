Is it possible to buy a vaccine worth tens of billions of euros by text message?

These days, the Hungarian government and media close to the government A lot wrote Ursula train Der Leyen Allegedly corrupt About his affairs. One of the frequent allegations is that the head of the European Commission orchestrated a large vaccine purchase of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine against the coronavirus through text messages, bypassing the EU. The case is practically an early Christmas present for the Hungarian campaign, as it can hit Brussels, van der Leyen and EU vaccine procurement at the same time.

To see the situation, it is worth starting at the beginning. After the pandemic hit, many companies immediately began developing vaccines, and countries around the world began placing orders before various drug authorities approved the vaccines. On a proposal from the European Commission, EU member states decided to manage vaccine procurement together. The Relevant EU vaccination strategy In 2020, Hungary also signed it, and joint action by the European Union contributed to member states receiving vaccines on favorable terms, and vaccines were distributed to all member states on equal terms and in proportion to the population.

The European Commission has ordered several rounds so far A total of 4.2 billion doses of vaccines:

ordered 300+100 million doses from AstraZeneca (additional 100 million optional);

Signed three deals with Pfizer-BioNTech, first for 200 million doses, then 4 million and finally 1.8 billion from900 million of which are discretionary;

Signed two contracts with Moderna, first for 160 million and later for 300 million doses;

concluded an agreement with Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) whereby Member States could order a total of 200+200 million doses;

agreed with Novavax at 100+100 million doses;

and with Valneva from 1.2 million doses;

They also committed to two vaccines still awaiting approval: 300 million doses of the Sanofi-GSK vaccine and 250 million doses of Hibra.

Missing messages, lone warrior

Now corruption corruption! In April 2021, the New York Times published a “This is how Pfizer snagged vaccine deal with Europe texts and calls”. ArticleIt said von der Leyen spoke by text and phone with Pfizer CEO Albert Borla before the third, 1.8 billion-dose deal.

As this was the largest covid vaccine deal ever made (based on leaked documents, the total stake 35 billion euros costs), a German journalist submitted a data request in the public interest to view the news. These are the groups It was not published Citing that text messages are not stored because they are considered short-lived, ephemeral documents. For this reason, the EU Ombudsman, Emily O’Reilly, already this January He spoke about abuse of officeAccording to EU law, the document category refers to the fact that it includes all content that affects actions and decisions, regardless of the medium.

as It changedThe committee did not even ask for text messages from von der Leyen’s office, but only for “documents” related to the case, and as we have seen, they did not think that text messages were included in this category.

But if there is such an agreement, why is it a problem? For earlier vaccine purchases between 2020-2021, the The process was like thisFirst the board of officers and From representatives of seven member states The committee interviewed a given manufacturer, and the results were handed over to the European Union Vaccine Committee, with each member state sending a representative.

Pfizer CEO Ursula van der Leyen and Albert Borla during a visit to the Pfizer factory in Burse on April 23, 2021 – Photo: Jan Thies/AFP

However, van der Leyen skipped the first small group meeting and held face-to-face talks with Pfizer in March. He presented the results to the vaccine committee in April, but unlike previous deals, the committee refused to show anything related to the deal. to the European Court of Auditors: No references, names of experts involved, terms of contract.

The prosecutor’s office is investigating, but is not sure if this is the cause

Hungarian media close to the government have only now really picked up on the case, because on October 14 the European Public Prosecutor’s Office declaredThey are investigating EU vaccine procurement. Although it is not completely excluded that they are being investigated because of the large Pfizer business,

Which vaccine or which contract is yet to be announced.

The European Parliamentary Committee on Covid-19 is also conducting an investigation followsHowever, they themselves are interrogated. On October 10, I heard Janine Small, Pfizer’s head of international developed markets, say she had seen the process for all three deals. clearly deniesCertain negotiations took place via text messages. According to him, such a consultation has too many participants and details, and it is impossible to discuss it in short text messages.

It is also worth noting that neither Von der Leyen, nor the ombudsman, nor the court of auditors said they had agreed to the details of the deal through the news. Their problem is that von der Leyen has circumvented the established process, and the president’s office is not releasing information in the public interest.

It is true that von der Leyen secured the contract for 1.8 billion doses under suspicious circumstances, but the prosecutor’s office has not yet confirmed that they are actually investigating the contract.

This is not the first such case

The This is the task of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, to investigate cases of suspected misuse of EU funds. The EU paid 2.5 billion euros for initial costs, but most of the Covid-19 vaccines were paid for by member states, not the EU. Until prosecutors release more information or the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, reveals something about the investigation, we can only speculate.

However, it should not be overlooked that this is not the first time van der Leyen has been accused of a text message erasure scandal. When he served as the German Minister of Defense, An investigation has been launched Against the ministry, it was revealed that a large number of government orders were not issued properly. However, before the hearing, several messages disappeared from the then minister’s phone, some of which were deleted by him, while another part was said by his aide.

Von der Leyen was eventually acquitted, and the government parties conducting the inquiry concluded that the decisions in question were made at Secretary of State level. However, the former minister also realized that he had not handled the situation perfectly and learned his lessons.

Green Party representative Tobias Lindner was not satisfied with the result. According to him, investigative government parties did not investigate carefully enough, which is also evident from the fact that only a former secretary of state and a retired general were named as responsible – so Van der Leyen could get away with it.

“The real question is whether he could or should have known about things.”

– said the representative who believes that a minister is also responsible if there are serious problems in his ministry – only someone under him is directly responsible.

There is another twist to the vaccine procurement story. Von der Leyen’s husband is a director of Orgenesis, a US biotech company, so it is questionable whether the question of a conflict of interest could arise if the European Commission president does not know with whom he is negotiating with the US company on biotech. Purchase.

He came to the door

The Hungarian government and the media empire built around it did not start the Brussels fight over EU vaccine procurement marked by van der Leyen’s name. In November 2020 Victor Orban addedThe topic of vaccines is not political, but a health issue, but already in January 2021 He blamed the slow procurement of vaccines in Brussels for the deaths of Hungarians.

However, vaccine purchases actually fell off, especially when it turned out that AstraZeneca couldn’t deliver the quantities ordered — which is why von der Leyen enthusiastically told the NYT how good it was that he was able to buy 1.8 billion doses from Pfizer — but that was it. Basically not an EU-specific problem. The added Brusselsization actually shifted the responsibility from the producers to the EU, which the government used as a communication tool to legally justify vaccine purchases from the East, carried out under objectionable conditions.

This political mudslinging turned unpleasant when it turned out that walking away from a third EU Pfizer purchase was not a good idea, and the government finally explained with a foggy communications twist why we were still getting a new ship.