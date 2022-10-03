October 3, 2022

Is Halo switching to the Unreal Engine? Here’s what we know.

Ayhan 2 hours ago 6 min read
Halo Infinite co-op.

What you need to know

  • A new report from YouTuber Sean W suggests that Halo Infinite’s battle royale codenamed “Tatanka” is turning into an Unreal Engine, and possibly even Halo itself.
  • We exclusively revealed Tatanka earlier this year as a Halo “battle royale-lite” game designed to appeal to a new audience.
  • Since the departure of Halo leader Bonnie Ross, many fans have been wondering what, if any, change in direction might be on the way to acquiring Microsoft’s flagship shooting franchise.
  • We’ve been investigating the Sean W rumors over the past week, and we can tentatively confirm some aspects of it.

Halo Infinite may be set for a major change of direction, according to new reports that we can tentatively confirm at least in part.

Last year, we exclusively revealed that Halo Infinite was set to get its own codename that resembled Battle Royale. Tatanka, in development between 343i and partner team Certain Affinity. Following the leak, CA released a statement affirming its deeper commitment to the Halo franchise, and as recently as last week, it stated that the team is doing just that. “Major work” on Halo Infinite.

