May 21, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Is a recession coming? Signs that the economy is starting to collapse

Izer 1 hour ago 5 min read
Is a recession coming? Signs that the economy is starting to collapse

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard expects a “very good second half of the year” despite economic headwinds.

Wall Street is becoming increasingly convinced that Federal Reserve will drag the economy to Recession its fight against inflation.

Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs are among the most prominent predicting the possibility of deflation within the next two years, as the US central bank moves to tighten monetary policy aggressively in order to calm consumer demand and bring in inflation. It falls back to its 2% target.

There are growing signs that the banks may be right, although a recession is hard to predict.

A man shops at a Safeway grocery store in Annapolis, Maryland on May 16, 2022, as Americans prepare for the shock of summer posters as inflation continues to grow. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Here’s a closer look at some of the signs that the economy is starting to split.

GDP unexpectedly shrank in the first quarter

Economic growth in the US is already slowing.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported earlier this month that gross domestic product unexpectedly shrank in the first quarter of the year, marking the worst performance since the spring of 2020, when the economy was still deep in the throes of the coronavirus-induced recession.

One of Biden’s favorite economists sees a high chance of a recession in the next two years

Gross domestic product shrank 1.4% on an annual basis in the three-month period from January to March, according to the government’s first reading of the data. This was well below the 1.1% growth forecast by Refinitiv economists, and they noted that dark clouds were looming.

See also  AT&T is shutting down its 3G network. Here's how it can affect you

“The sudden drop in GDP is a wake-up call that the economy is not as strong as we all thought,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at CIA. “It’s likely that the GDP will be revised higher next month, because this is just the first release and there will be two revisions, but it is a warning sign.”

stock market falling

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on May 18, 2022 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Recessions are technically defined by two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth and are characterized by high unemployment, low or negative GDP growth, low income, and slow retail sales.

market downturn

Markets were wiped out in a broad sell-off this month as high inflation, rising interest rates and the threat of recession sparked anxiety among investors.

stock in this article

$1,1354.617,127

-33.88 (-0.30%)

The benchmark S&P 500 is down more than 20% this year officially Entering a bear market Friday appeared for the first time since March 2020, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite has entered the depths of its bear market, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has also fallen for nine consecutive weeks.

Fed tightening

The Federal Reserve It hopes for the rarest of economic gains as it transitions into full-fledged inflation: cool consumer demand enough that prices stop rising, without crushing it so much that the country falls into recession.

Although Fed policymakers are counting on finding that elusive sweet spot – known as a soft landing – history shows that the US central bank often struggles with the successful thread between tightening policy and maintaining economic growth.

See also  23-Year-Old Texan Got $4 Million Mining Bitcoin From Flaring Natural Gas

Recent research from Alan Blinder, former Federal Reserve Vice Chairman and Princeton economist, specified 11 tightening cycles since 1965, followed by eight. However, this does not mean that a severe recession is guaranteed: there have been five cases of either a very mild recession in which GDP fell by less than 1% or there was no economic downturn at all.

Bank of America ANALYSTS SLASH S&P 500 Projections as a ‘Recession Spectrum’

Fed policymakers raised the benchmark federal funds rate by half a point earlier this month, and Chairman Jerome Powell promised two increases of the same size are on the table at the upcoming June and July meetings. He reiterated those sentiments as the Fed races to catch up with runaway inflation and bring it back to its 2% target, promising that the Fed will raise interest rates as high as needed to cool rates.

In this Jan. 29, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell pauses during a press conference in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File/AP Newsroom)

“What we need to see is inflation coming down in a clear and convincing way and we’ll keep pushing until we see that,” he said Tuesday during a Wall Street Journal live event. “If it involves exceeding widely understood levels of neutrality, we will not hesitate at all to do so.”

Higher interest rates tend to create higher rates on consumer and business loans, which slows the economy by forcing employers to cut back on spending.

said RSM chief economist Joe Brusolas, who questioned whether the central bank would be able to achieve a soft landing.

See also  Dow futures: Market rally erases loss on Fed news; strong nvidia earnings; DoorDash flying

economic inflation

The closely watched April CPI was supposed to show that high inflation has peaked and prices are beginning to moderate.

Instead, prices actually rose more than expected in April, indicating that inflation will continue at elevated levels for some time: while the Labor Department reported that the headline inflation number was actually moderate for the first time in a month, the measure still rose by an amount 8.3. %, a remarkably fast pace approaching a 40-year high.

Food, clothing and gasoline prices are rising and hitting the pockets of Americans.

Fruit is displayed inside a store on May 12, 2022 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, a different measure that measures prices excluding food and energy – more volatile measures – jumped 0.6%, beating all estimates.

Get your FOX business on the go by clicking here

“This is another bullish inflation surprise and suggests the slowdown will be very slow,” said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principle Global Investors. “Focus will soon begin to shift from where inflation has peaked to a plateau, and we fear it will reach an uncomfortably high level for the Federal Reserve.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Wall Street closed mixed after a rough week

9 hours ago Izer
4 min read

S&P 500 incurs losses after hitting bear market

17 hours ago Izer
2 min read

PANW shares show as earnings and higher revenue estimates

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

3 min read

Symbolic – Science – Climate change has made Julius Caesar’s nostalgia for extinction disappear

1 hour ago Arzu
5 min read

Is a recession coming? Signs that the economy is starting to collapse

1 hour ago Izer
4 min read

WWE SmackDown summary and reactions: Unite, Shutdown, Oh My God!

1 hour ago Muhammad
2 min read

A Boeing Starliner docks successfully at the International Space Station for the first time

2 hours ago Izer