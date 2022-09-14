Ironwood’s Pacific Drive Announced For PS5 & PC, Released In 2023

picture : Ironwood Studios

pacific driveIt was announced earlier todayis that rare game you look at and I say, hrm, I don’t think I’ve ever done that before so far I’ve seen something like this before.

Developed by Ironwood Studios, pacific drive Set in the Pacific Northwest, you and your trusty old car are set – they call the game “ looks like the road ”, so cute – Driving around some kind of strange/odd-filled landscape. Its creators described it as “ A first-person driving and survival game”, which means you’ll spend a lot of the game driving frantically your whole life, as you can see in the trailer below:

Pacific Drive – Coming in 2023 to PlayStation 5 and PC

Alex Drakot, Founder and Creative Director of Ironwood Studios as part of the game announcement :

We love quirky science, stories from wilderness adventures, and the dark and mysterious worlds of games like STALKER or books like Annihilation have always intrigued us. At Pacific Drive, we’ve been able to bring these sentiments together by creating an adventure that will take you deep into the heart of the Pacific Northwest on a vintage station wagon ride that, over time, can become your own heavily modified 80s fantasy fi device to upgrade, explore, and risk the dangers of the region. The Ironwood team is working passionately to make this idea a reality. After three years in the business, we couldn’t be more excited to share Pacific Drive, and we’re thrilled to be working with PlayStation to do so.

While “Working with PlayStation” on the game, use pacific drive It’s due out on PS5 next year, and there will also be a PC version released around the same time.