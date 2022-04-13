Ireland Baldwin explains why she underwent a ‘mini-face-lift’ at the age of 26

Ireland Baldwin has opened up about why she underwent a minimally invasive plastic surgery, after receiving backlash for her face change at such a young age.

In a new Instagram video posted on Tuesday afternoon, the 26-year-old model explained that she underwent an “hour-long in-office procedure” last week called FaceTite that does not require anesthesia.

“You don’t go under the knife. Nothing like that. I told her over 691,000 followers: ‘The reason I did it was because I had this very stubborn pocket of fat and extra skin in my face.'”

Before her haters could tell her to “diet and exercise,” she explained that even when she had “a range of eating disorders” and was “skinny and scary,” she still had “that chin.”

“As I gained weight and as I got older, it didn’t go away at all. It just got worse and worse,” she explained. “I’m terrified of anesthesia and plastic surgery.”

When considering her options for how to fix her biggest insecurities, she said she looked for “the most age-appropriate and minimally invasive option.”

The bomb also addressed how hypocritical people get to get angry at celebrities for being honest when they get work done.

‘You are all naughty. let’s talk a little bit. So, you have to choose one. Either you will get angry at people, who are not open and transparent about the work they have done for themselves. Or, you will get angry at people because they are doing their own thing. You don’t have both.

She continued, ‘I choose to be open and transparent about this kind of thing because I don’t want to be misleading… I never use filters here.’ I have not made any other modifications to my body or face.

Lightly invasive: "Don't go under the knife. Nothing like that. The reason I did it was because I had this very stubborn pocket of fat and extra skin in my face," she told her over 691,000 followers.

I’ve never had lip fillers in my life. I didn’t have fillers in my face. Not that there is anything wrong with that, Baldwin continued.

Three days ago, Baldwin shocked the world when she revealed that she had undergone a ‘mini-plastic surgery’ at such a young age.

The model underwent a “minimally invasive” treatment alongside her cousin Alaa, 27, which is designed to permanently destroy fat cells and tighten skin on the lower part of the face and neck.

On Instagram on Sunday, the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger snapped selfies wrapped in compression bandages after her trip to the doctor.

Ireland commented on this duo, “Cousins ​​that are together, stay together.”

Fans were shocked by her decision to undergo a mini facelift when she was in her twenties, commenting: “I don’t need a Facetite. You are so wonderful.’; You were perfect. Why the change??’

“Most 26-year-olds shy away from student loans.”; ‘Why would you do that to yourself?!’; This is ridiculous and none of you need a Face tyte! I need FaceTyte’; Too young to do that! … Why ? Your face is as beautiful as it is!!!! ‘;

You are too young and too beautiful for all of this already. You have amazing DNA from your parents, take good care of it. ‘; “But you are so beautiful and without that face – you are so beautiful.”

Other fans praised the star for her openness, but wrote: ‘Y’all look hot af’; “We love a transparent and sassy queen”; “Live for Transparency”; “Always beautiful no matter what!”

Ireland sought Dr. Michael Kim for the procedure, which uses “radio frequency-assisted lipolysis (RFAL) contained in a thin wand placed under the skin.”

RFAL “permanently destroys fat cells and simultaneously tightens the skin from the bottom of the face and neck.”

In addition, Facetite can provide results similar to a mini facelift without the associated scars, downtime, and cost.

What is the face? Facetite can provide results similar to a mini face lift without the associated scars, downtime and cost. It is performed under local or light sedation in an office operating room with a recovery period of only two to five days. Results will be visible immediately and will continue to improve for up to 6 to 12 months. FaceTite uses radio frequency-assisted lipolysis (RFAL) contained in a thin wand placed under the skin. This allows Dr. Kim to safely deliver energy that permanently destroys fat cells and tightens the skin of the lower face and neck at the same time.

“It is performed under local or light sedation in an office operating room with a recovery period of only two to five days.”

It comes after Ireland shared a candid post about being in the “most free mental headspace” since she packed up and left Los Angeles for the Oregon coast, where she now lives with musician boyfriend RAC.

Inspired by an Instagram message Camila Cabello wrote last week, Ireland has penned a lengthy post detailing every bit of her Problems with body image, to bad online behavior and mental health.

She said, “Being such a bad person **** and that I’m done taking so many people on the internet now, I know of course the heat will never stop being there. I know that the more I put myself out there, the more people will find reasons to set me apart. But that’s okay!!’

She added, “Of course, I’m not even close to Camilla’s fame, but I’m talking about every word in her post. The internet since I was a kid has called me fat, ugly, worthless and irrelevant.

Ireland has in the past been vocal about her battle with eating disorders, and said it was “sad and pathetic” for other people to tear up on the internet, especially “women who do this to other women”.

I’ve spent so many years starving myself, overeating, purging, measuring, stepping on the scale, spitting food in my bag, ruining my body all over the place because some troll told me I wouldn’t be skinny and pretty like my mom. “

Ireland said that while she is having her bad days, she romantically loves food and takes pride in her physique as she is.

“Sure, I have my concerns,” she added. I know many of you like to assume I’m full of lip fillers, breast implants, and Botox, but while there’s absolutely nothing wrong with any of these things, I’m not, but hell! All you have to do is ask!

She indicated she was going to try an “in-office procedure” to see if it helped her insecurities around her chin, and was “rude” about the process.

And the coolest part, is that I don’t post revealing pictures, get treatments, and make a jack for any of you. “It’s all for me,” she said.