Iran crackdown after Mahsa Amini’s death sparks protests

Security forces cracked down on protesting protesters across Iran over the death of a young woman in custody of the so-called morality police, killing five people. The death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman from western Iran, During a visit to the capital This month, he sparked outrage at the government’s increasingly strict enforcement of an ultra-conservative dress code for women. State media said Amini was arrested while leaving a metro station, had a heart attack and fell into a coma while in custody. Her family insisted she had no previous health problems, and activists confirmed that she may have been beaten by the police.

Monday marks the third day of unrest across Iran, with protests in many places, including the capital, Tehran. Two people were killed when security forces fired on protesters in the Kurdish town of Saqqaz – Amini’s hometown – while two others were killed in Divandra town and a fifth was killed in Dehgolan, it was reported. HingaoIt is a rights watchdog. The Washington Post could not independently verify the allegations.

In Tehran, images from the site of a protest showed protesters huddled around a burning motorcycle. Videos posted on social media show injured protesters after clashes with authorities. Internet access was bound in parts from the country.

Iran has not confirmed any deaths during the protests. The semi-official Fars News Agency This has been reported Security forces dispersed the demonstrators In a number of cities, the police arrested the leaders of some protests. See also Sri Lanka unilaterally suspends foreign debt payments, says it needs money for necessities

Senior morals police officer, Colonel Ahmad Mirzai, has been suspended from duty after Amini’s death, reports Iran International, London-based news channel. Officials denied the allegations, The Guardian newspaper reported. The Ministry of Interior had previously ordered an investigation into Amini’s death at the request of conservative Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi.

Greater Tehran Region Police Chief Reporters that Amini was wearing an improper headscarf. He said that she did not resist detention but rather made jokes in the police van. Hijab and other conservative clothing has been mandatory for women since the 1979 revolution in Iran.

city ​​police Called Anthony Blinken The Iranian government should “end its systematic persecution of women and allow peaceful protest,” in a tweet Tuesday.

Raisi is in New York this week, where he will address the United Nations General Assembly on the country’s relations with the West. He told reporters at Tehran airport that he had no plans to meet President Biden on the sidelines of the event. News agency mentioned. Indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement It seems that About to stall.

Raisi, a hardline cleric who took office last year, called for strict enforcement of the dress code. Last month, a video emerged showing a woman detained by Iran’s increasingly assertive guidance patrols is thrown from a speeding car.

The government crackdown sparked a protest movement over the summer by Iranian women, who photographed themselves without headscarves and posted the photos on social media.