Iran crackdown after Mahsa Amini’s death sparks protests

Monday marks the third day of unrest across Iran, with protests in many places, including the capital, Tehran. Two people were killed when security forces fired on protesters in the Kurdish town of Saqqaz – Amini’s hometown – while two others were killed in Divandra town and a fifth was killed in Dehgolan, it was reported. HingaoIt is a rights watchdog. The Washington Post could not independently verify the allegations.
The death of an Iranian woman after being detained by the “moral police”, which sparked a wave of anger
In Tehran, images from the site of a protest showed protesters huddled around a burning motorcycle. Videos posted on social media show injured protesters after clashes with authorities. Internet access was bound in parts from the country.
Iran has not confirmed any deaths during the protests. The semi-official Fars News Agency This has been reported Security forces dispersed the demonstrators In a number of cities, the police arrested the leaders of some protests.
Senior morals police officer, Colonel Ahmad Mirzai, has been suspended from duty after Amini’s death, reports Iran International, London-based news channel. Officials denied the allegations, The Guardian newspaper reported. The Ministry of Interior had previously ordered an investigation into Amini’s death at the request of conservative Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi.
Greater Tehran Region Police Chief Reporters that Amini was wearing an improper headscarf. He said that she did not resist detention but rather made jokes in the police van. Hijab and other conservative clothing has been mandatory for women since the 1979 revolution in Iran.
city police Called Anthony Blinken The Iranian government should “end its systematic persecution of women and allow peaceful protest,” in a tweet Tuesday.
Raisi is in New York this week, where he will address the United Nations General Assembly on the country’s relations with the West. He told reporters at Tehran airport that he had no plans to meet President Biden on the sidelines of the event. News agency mentioned. Indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement It seems that About to stall.
Raisi, a hardline cleric who took office last year, called for strict enforcement of the dress code. Last month, a video emerged showing a woman detained by Iran’s increasingly assertive guidance patrols is thrown from a speeding car.
The government crackdown sparked a protest movement over the summer by Iranian women, who photographed themselves without headscarves and posted the photos on social media.
Karim Fahim contributed to this report.
More Stories
Ukraine incursion into liberated lands, separatists call for urgent referendum
Bermuda, Britain’s oldest overseas territory, watches the Queen’s funeral
State funeral for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey