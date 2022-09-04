iPhone outperforms Android to claim majority of US smartphone market

For the first time ever, there are more iPhones in use in the US than any other type of smartphone. Citing data from analytics firm Counterpoint Research, and Reports indicate that the iPhone passed the entire Android ecosystem in June to claim 50 percent of the US market share. In doing so, Apple achieved its highest ever share of the US smartphone market. Apple achieved the milestone on the back of the iPhone’s “active installed base,” a metric that takes into account all people who use an iOS device after purchasing a used device.

In the early days of the iPhone, iOS (then known as iPhone OS) didn’t have nearly 50 percent of the market share. At that time, companies like Blackberry, Nokia, and Motorola dominated the smartphone space. By 2010, two years after its debut, Android had overtaken iOS to claim the largest install base. Since then, Google’s mobile operating system has been the dominant force in the global smartphone market, capturing more than 70 percent of the market share as of 2022, according to .

Google probably has nothing to worry about. After all, the iPhone has always had a large presence in the US compared to other markets. However, the company is likely to study the situation more closely. said Jeff Feldhak, Director of Research at Counter Point times. To this point, Apple has dominated the premium smartphone market in Q2 2022The iPhone accounts for 57 percent of all sales in this segment and shows no signs of slowing down.