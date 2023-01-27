iPhone 15 Ultra may have better imaging capabilities and performance than the Pro, iOS 17 code reveals

to update: bloomberg Mark Gorman LeaksApplePro’s credibility has been criticized and while we think LeaksApplePro is trustworthy on some level, we’d better take this particular leak with a pinch of salt because Gurman is an established journalist with a proven track record.

The original story continues below.

iOS 16 has been release buggy , with users still reporting countless issues. It’s a huge update and has introduced many new features and visual changes. Earlier this month, veteran journalist Mark Gurman said that iOS 17, codenamed Dawn, may not have a lot of new features.

advice leaks , which has a mixed history, says iOS 17 will focus on stability and efficiency. Apple may also make changes to the Mail, Fitness, Wallet, Home, and Find my apps apps. The OS could also include a new app for the rumored AR/VR headset.

The iOS 17 code provides details about the iPhone 15

Code snippets often accurately reveal information about unreleased widgets, and LeaksApplePro says iOS 17 code revealed information about the 15th line. According to their sources, iOS 17 will support six iPhone models with Dynamic Island . The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are at the moment the only Apple smartphone models with this cutout and jellyfish leaked today with rumors saying that all iPhone 15 models will feature Dynamic Island.

The iOS 17 code also appears to confirm that the 2023 lineup will ditch the Lightning technology for the USB-C port and confirms previous rumors that claimed the standard models, the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus It will support similar speeds to the Lightning connector, and the premium models, the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Ultra, will have faster wired transfer speeds.

LeaksApplePro also says that the iPhone 15 Ultra could come with advanced image processing software. This seems to indicate that the Ultra will have better cameras than the Pro.

Although both the iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra will be powered by 3nm A17 Bionic chip It looks like the Ultra will have a more capable version as the leaker says “the chip in this iPhone will have more freedom than the iPhone 15 Pro” and the higher model may have a better cooling system to keep up with the chip.

This is in line with reports that Apple will create greater differentiation between high-end models, and the iPhone 15 Ultra could feature Periscope camera and titanium construction, plus a bigger screen and bigger battery than the Pro. This can make it The best feature phone of 2023

The company is expected to preview iOS 17 in June at the Worldwide Developers Conference and the stable version is likely to be released alongside the iPhone 15 in September.