iPhone 14 Pro camera shakes and vibrates in TikTok, Snapchat and other apps

It seems that many popular third-party apps weren’t quite ready for the new camera technology of the iPhone 14 Pro. A number of iPhone 14 Pro users are unable to take photos using third-party apps like Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram. These problems include camera shake, jingling, and even bodily noises.

iPhone 14 Pro camera problems in third-party apps

Concerned iPhone 14 Pro users have taken to Reddit and Twitter to share their experiences with these issues. on me redditOne user explains:

So I’ve been experiencing uncontrollable camera shake when I open Snapchat or use the camera on Instagram. However, I don’t have any issues when using the regular camera app.

Another iPhone 14 Pro user Says:

I picked up my new iPhone 14 pro yesterday and it intermittently vibrated for the camera (by vibrate, I mean I could see and hear it vibrate) in Snapchat.

and another:

My iPhone 14 Pro just arrived and when I opened Snapchat the camera was shaking a lot and making very weird mechanical noises

Other users have shared to say they have seen similar issues with Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok. A handful of videos show this problem also was Shared on social media. In the videos, you can see the iPhone 14 Pro camera vibrating in third-party apps while the physical camera module itself also makes a grinding/loud noise of some sort.

This video below from TikTok does a great job of showing the software issue along with the iPhone 14 Pro’s camera module. Posted by TikTok user Damien Munoz on Saturday:

As of now, this issue only appears to affect the iPhone 14 Pro camera when used in a third-party app. Most of the complaints on social media indicate that the problem occurs in social media apps like Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram.

Since this iPhone 14 Pro camera shake/ratt issue only affects the camera in third-party apps, it’s almost certainly a software bug of some sort. It’s possible that these third-party apps weren’t ready for the iPhone 14 Pro camera changes. In particular, it could be something to do with optical image stabilization, hence the crackle sounds made by the camera unit itself.

As of now, there is no solution to this problem. It’s possible that the affected apps, such as Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, will need to roll out updates to their apps to resolve the issue.

FTC: We use affiliate links to earn income. more.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: