iPhone 14 prices: Everything we know

The iPhone 14 At least it will be more expensive than before according to To a new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. If to be believed, both iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be more expensive than their predecessors.

But the addition of the new iPhone 14 Max this year means there are some important details to keep in mind.

Impact of iPhone 14 price hike

You can’t blame Apple for at least considering raising prices on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max; It has changed quite a bit since the $999 / $1,099 pricing structure was set with the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Inflation and a lack of supply have driven ingredient prices higher than ever, and of course there’s this whole pandemic.

However, these economic headwinds are not only affecting Apple. Consumers pay more for almost everything they buy. As a result, they tighten up their discretionary spending.

Apple is impressed that the iPhone is an essential product for many people. It’s a purchase, if you have to make it, you make it. Consumers will cut spending in other areas before they go without a smartphone. As Apple Q3 Earnings results showniPhone sales could be strong even amid economic concerns.

But that may not be the case when a new iPhone is announced, it’s even more expensive than its predecessor.

iPhone users who were considering upgrading this year may delay or cancel their plans. People switching from Android to iPhone may opt for a lower-level iPhone or stick with an Android phone entirely. First-time smartphone buyers may also opt for a lower-level Android or iPhone device.

Will the iPhone 14 Max steal the show?

But there’s a major caveat to all of this: The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may be more expensive, but there are two more iPhone 14 models launching next month.

The iPhone 14 will be similar to the iPhone 13 in almost every aspect. Apple will likely have a hard time convincing most iPhone 13 users, and possibly even iPhone 12, to upgrade. The real star of this year’s show? The highly anticipated iPhone 14 Max.

This will be the first time Apple has sold a 6.7-inch iPhone that isn’t “Pro” branded, and my hunch is that it will sell very well.

For the past few years, if you wanted the biggest iPhone screen, you’ve had to splurge on Apple’s more expensive “iPhone Pro Max” model. This means you’ve been paying not only for the big screen, but also for more advanced display technology, upgraded camera hardware, and a more premium design.

The iPhone 14 Max changes that: You’ll be able to get a 6.7-inch iPhone for less than $1,100 and without all of the “Pro Max” luggage. It will be lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro Max thanks to its use of aluminum instead of stainless steel. The camera bump will not be large. And again, it will be less than $1,100.

The iPhone 14 Max makes the 6.7-inch form factor more affordable from a financial standpoint, and that’s arguably something that outweighs the iPhone 14 Pro’s price increase.

But it’s not all bad news for iPhone 14 Pro buyers.

Good news for buyers who want true “pro” features?

Raising the price of the iPhone 14 Pro will also allow Apple to add more true “Pro” features. apple It said Some major camera upgrades are on the way this year, along with a new design, the A16 chip inside, and even support for 8K video recording.

Similar to the iPhone X version, it will also mean that buyers looking for the “new” design will have to spend more. The iPhone 14 Pro will drop the notch in favor of a new punch-hole design, while the iPhone 14 will keep the notch for another year.

If Kuo is correct and the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are more expensive (I’m skeptical), it will annoy those buyers. It will also hurt that the more expensive iPhone 14 will be $100 more expensive this year because the ‘mini’ will be gone.

The good news is that the iPhone 14 Max will also be an option this year. This may be why the iPhone 14 mini would be nothing, but Apple knows iPhone buyers and what they want better than anyone else.

Apple may also boost storage capacities on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to help justify the price increase. Currently, the iPhone 13 Pro starts with 128GB of storage, but there whispers That the iPhone 14 Pro could start with 256GB.

So, if Kuo’s predictions come to fruition and the iPhone 14 Pro is more expensive:

It’s a poorly timed price increase due to macroeconomic concerns. But… It only affects “professional” buyers. And the… Non-professional buyers have the new iPhone 14 Max to choose from. finally… Combining the iPhone 14 Max models with more expensive “Pro” models will increase the average selling price and satisfy investors.

My guess on prices:

iPhone 14 – $799

iPhone 14 Max: $899

iPhone 14 Pro: $1,099

iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1,199

What do you think of these rumors? Will you pay a premium for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max? Let us know in the comments.

