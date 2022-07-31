iPhone 14 is coming, and you better start saving in Apple’s 2022 lineup

every year, apple It launches a new range of iPhones that attract both casual and enthusiast users. And this year will be no different. Once again, Apple will hold a high-profile event in September where it will present a new iPhone – this time in the form of the iPhone 14. While some aspects of the new iPhone 14 series will still be in the works until its final launch, there are several leaks that gave us a taste of what’s to come. Keep reading to take a look at what we know so far about the latest iPhone 14 series and its exciting features.

Lined up

A number of leaks indicate that Apple will once again release four new iPhone models for 2022 as last year’s classification, with the exception of the 5.4-inch model that will be replaced by the 6.7-inch ‘Max’ model. This means you can expect to see two new iPhone Pro models – with 6.7-inch and 6.1-inch display sizes – along with the standard iPhone 14 (6.1) and iPhone 14 Max (6.7).

What does the iPhone 14 look like?

For the most part, the iPhone 14 will look a lot like its processor. However, expect the high-end ‘Pro’ models to feature a bead-hole design for the front camera, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will still keep the existing Face ID notch. It’s becoming clear that Apple may be looking to use a smaller punch-hole camera as a design distinction between the higher-priced iPhone 14 Pro lineup and the standard iPhone 14 models.

The difference between iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will be huge. (Photo credit: John Prosser/Front Big Tech)

How many cameras does the iPhone 14 have?

Apple appears to be sticking to the same set of cameras in the iPhone 14 series as the iPhone 13. This means that the less expensive iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will still have two rear cameras, while the Pro models will have three cameras and a LiDAR sensor. However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that only Pro models will get a 48MP camera, while regular iPhone models will have a 12MP main sensor. Apple usually keeps big upgrades in terms of camera hardware on its Pro models and will continue with the iPhone 14 series. Talking about the front camera, all iPhone 14 models will get a huge selfie camera.

What are the specifications of the iPhone 14?

For the first time, only Pro models will get Apple’s new A16 chip, while the regular variants will have either the A15 (the same chip that powers the iPhone 13) or some variant of it. Even with the A15 chip, the iPhone 14 will still be powerful. We think the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will have 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options. Pro models will start with 128GB of storage, with 256GB and 512GB storage options as well. All iPhone 14 models will likely get a significant battery boost as well.

How much does an iPhone 14 cost?

because of the height inflation And increasing the cost of manufacturing, there are a lot of rumors about the iPhone 14 price hike. In fact, even though Apple is a money-rich company, it feels pressure to pass the additional cost to consumers. We think the iPhone 1 will start at $899 (or around 71,776 rupees) and the iPhone 14 Max will cost $999 (or around 79,665 rupees). The base model of the iPhone 14 Pro will cost $1,099 (or around Rs 87,640), and the iPhone 14 Pro Max could start at $1,199 (or around Rs 95,706). Keep in mind that these prices do not include local taxes, so the retail price of the iPhone 14 series could be much higher.

The iPhone 14 Pro is said to have a 48MP rear camera. (Photo credit: Anuj Bhatia /Indian Express)

What will not come?

The iPhone 14 series, without a doubt, will be faster and better than the previous versions of iPhones. But not every feature that has been speculated will arrive with the iPhone 14 and thus be saved for the 2023 model. For example, we don’t expect the iPhone 14 to get a built-in fingerprint reader or a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port.