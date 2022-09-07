iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and Apple Watch Ultra

Apple announces iPhone 14 Pro
Apple CEO, Tim Cook, just announced the iPhone 14 pro, this year’s high-end models.
These devices have a new front design with a smaller hole for the front camera that expands the screen of the device. Apple calls this class “Dynamic Island.”
It comes in four colors, space black, silver, gold, and deep purple.
Apple adds emergency service via satellite to iPhone 14
Apple announced A long-rumored ability to connect its iPhone 14 series with satellites for emergency services during its event on Wednesday.
This feature is designed to connect the iPhone 14’s antennas directly to the satellite, to send a message in areas not connected to cell towers.
Ashley Williams, Apple’s director of satellite modeling and simulation, said an algorithm in the phone compresses text messages to a size that “will take less than 15 seconds to send” to a satellite, before transmitting them to a ground station and to an emergency service provider. .
Satellite emergency service launched in November, and it’s included free for two years with iPhone 14.
Satellite communications – which has many existing networks that support specialized and purpose-built phones – is entering a new era of investment. Companies including Elon Musk SpaceX And the AST SpaceMobile It previously announced partnerships with mobile service providers, with a similar goal of providing similar satellite services directly to traditional smartphones to consumers.
– Michael Sheetz
Apple announces iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus starting at $799
Apple CEO, Tim Cook, just announced the iPhone 14. So far, Apple has announced two new models – the iPhone 14 Plus and the iPhone 14.
The iPhone 14 Plus replaces the older “iPhone 13 mini” model with a larger model with a 6.7-inch screen.
The iPhone 14 will start at $799 and the Plus will cost $899. Pre-orders begin on September 9th and the smaller version will go on sale on September 16th. The Plus model won’t ship until October, though.
Apple said that all US iPhone 14 models will no longer use physical SIM cards, replacing them with a digital eSIM that can support multiple phone numbers and is better for security.
iPhone 14 features include:
- True color OLED screen
- Five colors including a new light blue
- Improved battery life
- More durable ceramic screens
- Better low-light performance on the front camera
- Working mode that stabilizes the video
- Safety service called Emergency SOS via satellite which can call emergency services even if the user is outside cellular range or wi-fi. It’s free for iPhone 14 users in the US and Canada and launches in Canada.
Apple announces new $249 AirPods Pro headphones
Apple CEO Tim Cook has announced a new model of Apple AirPods Pro, which are wireless earbuds with noise canceling.
It costs $249 and goes on sale September 23.
Apple said it has better sound quality and clarity, due to the presence of an Apple H2 chip on the inside, which is an upgrade from the previous H1 model.
New features include:
- New touch control to adjust volume
- Longer battery life with up to 6 hours of listening time
- Smaller and smaller ear tip
- The speaker has been added to the case
- Can be charged with MagSafe chargers.
Apple has said that noise cancellation on new models is twice what it was before.
– How to leswing
Apple unveils high-end Apple Watch Ultra, starting at $799
Apple just announced the Apple Watch Ultra, a new high-end watch with a new design, larger screen and titanium case. The product is intended for outdoor athletes.
It will cost at least $799 and hit store shelves on September 23. Pre-orders are available on Wednesdays.
It comes with a new watch face with more information, including a compass. It also has a new orange “Move” button for quick use while working out or wearing gloves. It can also show how deep the user dives underwater while swimming.
Apple Watch Ultra underwater
apple
Apple says the watch could get up to 60 hours of battery life with a software update this fall.
“Every detail is designed to make it more powerful and capable than ever before,” Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, said in a promotional video. – How to leswing
Apple announces low-cost Apple Watch SE starting at $249
Apple has announced a redesign of the Apple Watch SE, a lower-cost version of its flagship Series 8 line.
This year’s model includes:
- bigger screen
- New plastic design on the underside of the watch
- Heart rate notifications
- fall detection
It will retail for $249 or $299 starting September 16. Apple is marketing it as a device for kids who may not need their iPhone. – How to leswing
Apple announces Apple Watch Series 8 with temperature sensor
Apple Watch 8
Source: Apple
Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off the video-oriented launch event with the Apple Watch news.
The new device will be called Series 8, said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. It’s more durable than previous models and has a new temperature sensor that the company will use to help track a woman’s health, including ovulation. The device can even estimate a user’s ovulation time.
It will be available in four aluminum colors – black, gold, aluminum and red – and three stainless steel colors. It costs as little as $399 for an aluminum model and $499 for a model with cellular connectivity.
Track your Apple Watch cycle
apple
Apple says the device is designed to keep data safe and private and that health data will only be shared with the user’s explicit permission.
Apple also added new security features backed by two motion sensors. New Car Accident Detection feature that can detect if you are in a serious car accident and automatically call emergency services.
The new Apple Watch mode can extend your Apple Watch’s battery life from 18 hours to 36 hours by temporarily disabling workout notifications and the always-on display.
Cook began streaming a video highlighting the messages people have written to him about how wearables have helped them get help in an emergency. – How to leswing
Tim Cook: New iPhones, Apple Watches and AirPods announced
Event started. Tim Cook just said that the event will focus on three products, iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch. – Sophia Pete
We are in our seats
We are in our seats!
Sophia Pete | CNBC
We are in our seats and the stage is starting to fill up. There is definitely some kind of galactic going on here. Apple’s call sparked something “far-fetched”. We’ll know what that means soon enough. – Sophia Pete
Over 300,000 people are waiting to stream Apple’s launch on YouTube
Ten minutes before the launch is scheduled to begin in Cupertino, California, more than 300,000 people are on the YouTube livestream page, a sign that there is still a huge demand from consumers for information about new Apple products straight from the source. – How to leswing
Apple’s fall launches are critical
Apple’s fall launches are critical to the company as they attract millions of viewers from around the world who want to learn about the latest Apple products. They’re making a splash on new iPhones and other devices in the most important holiday shopping season, Apple’s busiest time of year. – How to not swing
We’re about to take our seats
We’re heading to the theater now.
Sophia Pet
We walk down to take our seats in the theater. – Sophia Pet
Tim Cook hints at an ‘excellent’ theme for this event
Apple CEO Tim Cook posted his traditional pre-launch tweet, which hints at the event’s theme with the word “excellent.”
Apple’s invitations were “out of reach” with deep space photos, which some Apple followers thought might indicate that Apple was preparing to launch satellite-based cellular connectivity for the iPhone or a night sky photography feature. – How to leswing
Check out the snack spread
Lots of snacks for the press and analysts before the event starts.
Sophia Pete | CNBC
There are a lot of snacks and drinks here. We’re about to head downstairs to get our seats before she starts. – Sophia Pete
Apple shares don’t usually outperform after iPhone launch
Investors looking to trade on news of Apple’s new iPhones on Wednesday should heed Bernstein’s Toni Sacconaghi’s advice.
“Historically, Apple stock has not materially reacted to iPhone announcements (since there are usually no surprises), and performance has generally been fairly muted in the three months following iPhone announcements (usually from mid-September to mid-November), as investors wait to gauge the strength of the iPhone cycle,” Sakunagi wrote in a note this week.
In fact, analysts say Apple’s stock performance typically aligns with the market one month after the disclosure, CNBC reported this week. – How to leswing
The Apple Store is below before the event
Apple Store is down.
apple
The Apple Store is down, by tradition, until the end of the launch event when it will be back online with all new Apple products.
– Ashley Capote
Here we are at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino
We have our badges!
Sophia Pete | apple
We live here in Cupertino, California at the Steve Jobs Theater, as Apple prepares to unveil its new products. You can see in the image below that it is already full of press and analysts. We are all related to the badge. – Sophia Pet
Press gathering for Apple iPhone 14 event
Sophia Pete | CNBC
