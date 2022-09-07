iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and Apple Watch Ultra

Apple announced A long-rumored ability to connect its iPhone 14 series with satellites for emergency services during its event on Wednesday.

This feature is designed to connect the iPhone 14’s antennas directly to the satellite, to send a message in areas not connected to cell towers.

Ashley Williams, Apple’s director of satellite modeling and simulation, said an algorithm in the phone compresses text messages to a size that “will take less than 15 seconds to send” to a satellite, before transmitting them to a ground station and to an emergency service provider. .

Satellite emergency service launched in November, and it’s included free for two years with iPhone 14.

Satellite communications – which has many existing networks that support specialized and purpose-built phones – is entering a new era of investment. Companies including Elon Musk SpaceX And the AST SpaceMobile It previously announced partnerships with mobile service providers, with a similar goal of providing similar satellite services directly to traditional smartphones to consumers.

– Michael Sheetz