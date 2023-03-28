March 28, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

iOS 17 will include the “most requested features” for iPhone fans in a major shift in strategy

Ayhan 52 mins ago 2 min read

For the past several months, we’ve assumed that the next iOS release will be light on features and heavy on performance improvements and bug fixes. But a new report says that may not be the case — in fact, iOS 17 may be the most exciting release in years.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Apple deviated from its initial strategy for iOS 17, which was originally to “focus more on fixing bugs and improving performance rather than adding new features.” Now, he reports, Apple is all in on new features, and iOS 17 is expected to have several “nice to have” features when it arrives this fall.

Although it does not disclose what these features are, it claims that they are among the “most requested features” by iPhone users. It’s not hard to make a list of features we’ve wanted for years — multiple users, custom icons, multiple timers, multitasking, separate volume controls for media and calls, etc — but Gorman says the features will be smaller since iOS 17 “lacks improved support.” Like last year’s revamped lock screen.”

But it’s still an interesting idea and it makes waiting for iOS 17 even more difficult. While Apple hasn’t officially announced the dates yet, it will show the next version of iOS at its keynote WWDC conference this June before its full release this fall. Gurman did not say whether iPadOS 17 and macOS 14, which will debut at WWDC, will have the same strategy.

See also  Insider sabotage: How Blizzard lost touch with the WoW Classic community and repeatedly failed to meet its bottom line

To keep up with the latest rumors, be sure to bookmark our iOS 17 super guide to catch all the news and rumors as they arrive.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Resident Evil 4 remake DLC ways separate from the PC version

9 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Famous radio DJ Scott Shannon lists a house in upstate New York

17 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Microsoft is ending the $1 Xbox Game Pass offer for the first month of use

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

2 min read

NATO Condemns Putin’s Nuclear Rhetoric, “Second Bahmud” Under Siege – Our War News Monday

14 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

The United States and Japan sign a trade agreement on electric vehicle battery minerals

16 mins ago Izer
4 min read

New York Times Crossword Answers: The Jennings Actor Who Won The Best Actor Oscar

21 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

Scientists hack into the early stage of photosynthesis in biofuel breakthrough

26 mins ago Izer