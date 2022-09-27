iOS 16: Make your iPhone keyboard vibrate wherever you type

This story is part of Hotspot iPhone 2022CNET’s collection of news, tips, and advice on Apple’s most popular products.

Did you know the slight vibration you feel under your finger when you delete an app from your home screen or turn on the flashlight from the lock screen? This is haptic feedback, and you can now use this feature on your keyboard to improve typing on your iPhone.

Instead of the annoying crackling sounds you’re probably used to, haptic feedback offers a silent way to get a more immersive experience when using your iPhone. If you are a fan of this feature, you will be glad to know, using iOS 16 . versionThe haptic feedback integration has spread to some other aspects of your iPhone.

Thanks to iOS 16, you can now get haptic feedback when using your iPhone’s built-in keyboard. Whether you’re sending a text message or drafting an email, every time you press a key, you’ll feel a slight but satisfying vibration, giving the virtual keyboard a more physical feel.

However, you have to manually enable the haptic feedback feature for the keyboard on iOS 16 for this to work. Here’s what you need to know.

How to enable haptic feedback on the iPhone keyboard

Before proceeding with these steps, make sure your iPhone is updated to iOS 16. You should check the file Compatible iPhone Model List And the How to proceed with the installation process.

To enable haptic feedback on the keyboard:

1. open the Settings Application.

2. go to the Sounds and haptics.

3. tap on keyboard notes.

4. toggle on my touch.

Screenshots from Nelson Aguilar / CNET



Once you enable haptic feedback, you’ll feel a slight pulse whenever you tap on the keyboard, whether you’re tapping a space, entering a character, or deleting something. Haptic feedback will be triggered regardless of whether your phone is in silent mode or not.

It’s worth noting that Apple added a note to a file Haptic feedback support page which states that “turning on keyboard touches may affect your iPhone’s battery life.”

There’s no additional explanation, such as how much battery the feature might actually consume, but it seems like a big enough problem that Apple needs to include a statement about it. If you’re concerned about battery life, you may want to keep the keyboard’s haptic feedback off, especially since going into Low Power mode doesn’t disable it.