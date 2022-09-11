iOS 16 launches tomorrow: Six new features worth checking out

Apple is scheduled to release iOS 16 on Monday, September 12th as a free update for iPhone 8 and later. iOS 16 includes a lot of new features, from a customizable lock screen to the ability to temporarily edit or unsend iMessages.



To install iOS 16 when an update is released, open the Settings app on your iPhone and tap General → Software Update. After updating your iPhone to iOS 16, check out our list of six useful new features to try below.

Lock screen customization

The main new feature of iOS 16 is the ability to customize the lock screen with multi-layered wallpapers, widgets, custom date and time fonts, and more. You can also select a set of photos to toggle on the lock screen throughout the day.



The new Lock Screen gallery displays a range of Lock Screen options, including a new weather wallpaper with live weather conditions and an astronomy wallpaper that offers views of the Earth, moon and solar system. iOS 16 includes support for multiple lock screen designs, allowing you to switch between your favorites with a single tap.

Related: How to customize lock screen on iOS 16

Edit or cancel iMessage

iOS 16 introduces the ability to temporarily edit or unsend iMessage messages, as well as mark iMessage conversations as unread after opening them.

Apple allows you to edit an iMessage for up to 15 minutes after it’s been sent, with up to five edits allowed per message. Recipients can see a history of modifications made to the message, and on devices running iOS 15 or earlier, modified messages are received as a new message that says “Modified to [new message]. “



To edit or unsend a message, simply tap and hold on a bubble and select the appropriate option in the menu that appears. Edited iMessages are marked as “modified” below the message bubble. SMS messages (green bubbles) cannot be edited or not sent.

Use the full screen music player

iOS 16 reintroduces a full-screen music player on the lock screen with a large album art and color-matched background.



Apple last introduced a full-screen music player on the Lock Screen on iOS 10 in 2016. If you don’t like the feature, you can tap the bottom of the screen to minimize the music player and go back to the standard lock screen wallpaper. .

Game with Nintendo Joy-Cons

iPhones feature support for several additional Bluetooth game controllers on iOS 16, including Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Cons and Pro Controller. iPhones with iOS 16 can be used with one controller on the left or right, or both at once as a single controller.



This is in addition to the iPhone’s current compatibility with PS5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers since the release of iOS 14.5 last year.

Apple Pay Order Tracking

Apple Pay on iOS 16 features new built-in order tracking information in the Wallet app for online orders completed with Apple Pay. The tracker provides the estimated delivery date of the order and indicates when the package is out for delivery.

Lock your rings without an Apple Watch

Starting with iOS 16, the Fitness app is now available on iPhone for all users, even without an Apple Watch. The app features a daily activity loop that relies on the iPhone’s motion sensors to estimate the calories a person burns and steps per day.



During the iPhone 14 event, Apple announced that its Fitness+ service will be available to iPhone users without an Apple Watch later this year in the 21 countries where the service is available. Fitness+ is priced at $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year.