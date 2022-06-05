June 6, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Invest in Courageous Progressive Journalism

Izer 2 hours ago 2 min read
Raw Story logo

As spring approaches, the struggle for democracy is not over. While things are looking good for Joe Biden, Donald Trump’s white nationalist and hateful rhetoric has clearly taken root in the Republican Party. The fight for America will continue as Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans seek to prevent Democrats from passing even the most popular measures under the Biden presidency.

The pandemic continues while Americans like you continue to fight for representation and resist the rise of fascism. Despite the challenges facing the journalism industry and the increasing financial stress caused by the pandemic, we have been fortunate to have a loyal reader base and have been able to navigate this landscape so far. If you are one of our over 5,000 subscribers, we cannot thank you enough. We want to be able to preserve the sanctity of our newsroom during this economic and public health crisis, when we need it most.

We can’t even begin to express our gratitude to you – our readers, donors, and subscribers – for your commitment to Raw Story. If you can’t contribute, your readers are more than enough. However, if you could, that would mean the world to us. Subscriptions and donations are essential to the sustainability of the news industry. We can’t fight without you.

donate 10 bucks Or more monthly/$95 Or more OnceYou’ll also receive advanced, ad-free access to original reports from Raw Story and AlterNet, exclusive investigative content, and more.

If you’d like to make a one-time donation instead, click here.

See also  Thwop, muah, boop: fish chatter and whale sounds will be collected in the World Library | wild animals

To donate via PayPal, click here.

Prefer the old way? You can send your donation by check to: Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 38771, Pittsburgh, PA 15238

Raw Story support is spent on original investigative reporting and the RawStory+ membership program. Donations are not tax deductible.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

5 min read

Putting special theory of relativity into practice

10 hours ago Izer
3 min read

Millions of tons of strange new chemical have been discovered in Earth’s atmosphere

18 hours ago Izer
6 min read

NASA’s DAVINCI space probe plunges into the infernal atmosphere of Venus

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

7 min read

Life + Style: The actress who plays Janice of good friends sends a message to purple

1 hour ago Arzu
5 min read

What do you know this week

1 hour ago Izer
3 min read

Shay Mitchell posts first photo of her second daughter with boyfriend Matty Babel

1 hour ago Muhammad
2 min read

Invest in Courageous Progressive Journalism

2 hours ago Izer