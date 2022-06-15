Internet Explorer has been ‘discontinued’ in use by Microsoft, heralding the end of an era

Placeholder while loading article actions

You may love him, you may hate him, but maybe you grew up with him. Now, he’s gone. Tech giant Microsoft has “disabled” its web browser Internet Explorer as of Wednesday. The ubiquitous blue and white “e”, sometimes seen on a gold stripe, will disappear from computers all over the world, and the Internet – at least some – is in mourning.

“I am from the generation that started my #internet journey in the early 2000s through IE. Thank you IE for expanding my knowledge during childhood, with the click of a button” Wrote One of the posters on Twitter, where #RIPInternetExplorer was popular.

“Sad to see her go,” chirp One individual “last old guard” He said else.

The nostalgia of many online grew for the web browser which was launched in 1995 and was prevalent for many years during the days of dial-up internet. Aharon He regretted her lack of speed and said doomed.

“I will miss using Internet Explorer just to download another browser” aroused One individual like many pointed to the popularity of competing browsers such as Google Chrome, Apple’s Safari, and Mozilla’s Firefox.

Internet Explorer will finally be shut down by Microsoft after 27 years. Thanks for helping us download other web browsers. – Shubangi Sharma (@ItsShubhangi) June 13, 2022

It will be replaced by “Microsoft Edge,” a browser launched in 2015, which it said was “a faster, more secure and modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer.” It may be convenient for some that “Microsoft Edge has Internet Explorer mode (“IE mode”) built in, so you can access legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and apps directly from Microsoft Edge,” the company said.

Although it is the end of the Internet era for many, this shift will have realistic consequences in some countries, mostly in Asia, which still rely on Internet Explorer extensively for administrative affairs.

In Japan, companies warned that the change could cause headaches for “months” to come, Nikkei Asia mentioned, citing a Tokyo-based software developer who said he was inundated with requests for help from government agencies and financial institutions. Japan Times too Quote A poll found that 49 percent of the 350 Japanese companies surveyed in March said they still use Internet Explorer.

Also in South Korea, concerns have been reported in some government agencies that use the browser, including the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Korea Water Resources Corp, and local media. mentioned.