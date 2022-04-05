Intensive Editions 2022 Tracer 279

Intense did nothing by the book or follow the status quo. Creeping to the beat of their own drum, Intense invited me to ride Chris Kovarik’s personal Tracer 279 for a… first flight before it is ready to launch. Based on First Ride impressions, the Tracer 279 was up to the task of moving the walls of Whistler and crowding the bike park as well.

Since July, the geometry and kinematics have changed a bit for the official launch, but the Tracer 279 keeps 170mm of travel via JS Tuned suspension and works on mixed wheels only. Intense also modified the carbon position during the extensive prototyping process. This bike has been coming for a long time. If you’re a fan of hybrid wheels, the tracker leaves little to be desired; In-frame storage, water bottle holders, low coil shock – the list is long.

Tracker Details 279 • Intended Use: Enduro

• Wheel Size: 29″ front / 27.5″ rear

• Travel: 170mm front and rear

• Storage compartment under the tube Chad

• Full carbon frame and top linkage with Ti . hardware

• Editing the face slide in the bottom link

• Concealed quick release pivot lever

• Head angle: 64 – 64.5 degrees

• Seat tube angle: 77.4 – 77.9°

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• Warranty: 5 years

• Price: $5499 – $7199 ($3299 frame only)

• severely

Frame details

Intense’s enduro innovation is a broad departure from the last Tracer in terms of looks, aside from the classic seat collar and collar. The new carbon frame uses two counterspin links, with the lower hub rotating around the lower strut to propel the trunnion-mounted shock through the split seat tube tunnel. Titanium hardware is used throughout the bike with rubber stoppers adding attention to detail, and even the top link is made of carbon fiber.

Under the shock and inside the downtube, Intense created their own storage solution, adding to the number of manufacturers that include an onboard tool cabinet. They named the cabin the Chad In-Frame Storage System in memory of their friend Chad Peterson.

Protecting this area is a large rubber pad under the tube that extends nearly into the head tube, similar to the material in the chainstay bracket to keep noise levels to a minimum. Mainstays such as a fully oriented housing, reinforcement hub spacing, ISCG tabs and a threaded bottom bracket eliminate the worry of maintenance or mechanical work. There’s also a smoothbore flap to keep debris out of the lower linkage and a concealed lever in the rear axle for tool-free wheel removal.

geometry and sizing

On the engineering front, there are no numbers jumping off the page on the Tracer 279. At the time of the first flight, Intense was reluctant to reveal the exact numbers for the “prototype,” although the carbon molds are unlikely to change the shape. The schematics don’t stray too far from my initial guesses, but the chainstays have been scaled back to 437mm from the 445 I originally measured.

All four sizes from S to XL use the same seat tube angle and chainstay length, which has no adjustment. These sizes put the reach numbers at 420, 450, 475 and 500 mm with moderately high stack measurements of 622, 631, 640 and 649 mm.

Angles like 64 at the head tube and a 77.4-degree seat tube in the low slide setting are fairly standard these days and fit the nature of an enduro bike well. Putting the slide on the high setting will flip those corners upright by 0.5 degrees and get 5mm of reach.

Pricing and availability

Intense kept the options straight with two build kits, a medium and a high-end option, which will be ready to roll out in mid-May. There is also a frame-only option for $3,299 with an Ohlins TTX22M coil shock and either a package, frame or complete bike, which comes in two color options.

Starting at $5,499, the Expert build receives a SRAM NX drivetrain and Code R brakes, Fox Performance suspension, a Maxxis Minion DHF/DHR II tire group, e*thirteen LG1 wheels and 35 bar/stem base wheels, along with a branded dropper shaft. intense business. At $7199, you’ll be stepping up a Tracer S with Ohlins RXF 38 air fork and TTX22M coil shock, Magura MT7 brakes, a mix of SRAM mid-range components, and e*thirteen Race SL hubs, noting that Intense adds DH Casing Maxxis tires for premium build.