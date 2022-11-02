Intelligence sources have said that Iran may launch an attack on Saudi Arabia in the next few days

Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with the US that suggests Iran is preparing for an imminent attack on the oil kingdom. AP And this The Wall Street Journal too. In response to the warning, Saudi Arabia, the United States and several Gulf states raised the readiness of their military forces. According to sources, Iran is ready to launch attacks against Saudi Arabia and against Iraq’s Erbil region, where US troops are stationed, within days.

The US National Security Council expressed its concern and pointed out that they are in constant contact with Saudi Arabia through military and intelligence channels and stressed that they will not hesitate to act to protect their interests and partners. Neither Saudi Arabia nor Iran have officially responded to the news.

Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said US military officials were “concerned about the threat situation in the region” about intelligence reports shared by the Saudis, and State Department spokesman Ned Price also expressed concern.

According to the report, Iran accuses Saudi Arabia, Israel and the United States of supporting large-scale demonstrations in the Persian state, but according to Saudi sources, Tehran wants to divert attention from the demonstrations with a possible attack.

In September, the commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards publicly warned Saudi Arabia to restrict the broadcasting of Iranian protests by Persian-language satellite channels, including Iran International, a Saudi-backed London-based satellite television station followed by many Iranians. “This is our last warning because they are interfering in our internal affairs through these media,” said Major General Hossein Salami, adding that Saudi Arabia was “vulnerable”.

The conflict between Iran and Saudi Arabia escalated in 2019 when drones and missiles of Iranian origin caused serious damage to Saudi oil facilities, according to the Saudis.

The central government has been unable to contain the protests in Iran for weeks. The protests began when 22-year-old Mahza Amini died after being arrested by morality police for allegedly wearing a hijab to properly cover her head. The woman was shoved into a minibus by police officers, where she was severely abused, then collapsed during a moral police beheading prescribed to women who dress “improperly”, and died three days later in a hospital in Tehran.

After his death, a wave of protests broke out in the country. Movements that began as a stand for women’s rights later turned into movements demanding the fall of Islamic theocracy. Iranian human rights activists say authorities have killed hundreds of people and imprisoned thousands more in connection with the protests.

In recent weeks, the United States has imposed new sanctions on Iranian officials over its brutal crackdown on protesters and Iran’s supply of drones to Russia, which have since been used against Ukrainian targets.

In this article and this article we wrote more about the protests in Iran and in this article we analyzed the situation of Iranian women with the help of women living in Iran and experts.