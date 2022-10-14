Intelligence Information: Russia uses intelligence methods to circumvent Western sanctions

Russia has already lost 6,000 pieces of equipment eight months into the war and is struggling to acquire the microchips, machinery and thermal imaging technology it needs to make new weapons.

Due to restrictions on Western exports to Russia

Several military facilities were also forced to shut down, and two major microelectronics manufacturers temporarily halted production.

Bearings were also in short supplyIt is required for the production of almost all military vehicles.

The shortage had already taken its toll in May, forcing Russian forces to withdraw Soviet-made tanks are no longer used.

US officials have previously said that Russian precision-guided munitions operate with a 60 percent error rate.

Lacking Western imports, Russia has already been forced to turn to Iran and North Korea.

Moscow cannot count on China’s support in particular Joe Biden The US president warned Xi Jinping Chinese President on Possible Consequences of Russia’s Military Support

However, China cannot provide Russia with what it does not have, such as advanced semiconductors made by the United States and its allies, a US official said.

So Russia uses its secret services and extensive network of oligarchs and front companies to acquire Western assets.

For the West, untangling these convoluted channels means a constant cat-and-mouse game.

Cover photo: Recruits take part in training at a training ground in the Rostov region of southern Russia on October 4, 2022. MTI/EPA/Arkagyi Budnytskyi