Intel sets low expectations for its GPUs

Intel watered down expectations for the upcoming Arc A750 Limited Edition GPU. In a new video That’s just three minutes, and our shortest chip maker gives us glimpses of the card’s average performance on paper.

Before we dive in, it’s important to note that the A750 is supposed to be one of Intel’s best GPUs, as indicated by the number “7” on the front of its name. Intel’s naming conventions have the Arc 5 and Arc 3 below the Arc 7, which are supposed to offer intermediate and entry-level performance, respectively.

During the video, Ryan Shrout from Intel Cyberpunk 2077 movie On a PC with the A750 chip installed, instead of giving us a long look at gameplay, Shrout skips straight to performance. With the game set to the “High Quality” preset and a resolution of 2560 x 1440, Shrout says the card gets “just under” 60 frames per second (FPS) on average, which isn’t bad, but not necessarily what you’d expect from a company Like Intel’s debut in discrete graphics cards.

Shrout displays the following benchmark tests, revealing how well the card performs against the entry level NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060. The performance of the Intel Arc A750 is 1.06 to 1.15 times better than the standard RTX 3060 in games like Cyberpunk 2077 movieAnd the F1 2021And the controlAnd the Borderlands 3, And the fortnite. But these benchmark tests come with an asterisk — Shrout notes that “Arc performance won’t look like this in all games,” and describes the test as “a great demonstration of what Arc can achieve with the right game enablement and software engineering.” (Not to mention that these tests were not conducted by an independent body.)

It’s obviously impossible to know how the card really performs until we’ve tried it for ourselves, but this first look offered by Intel isn’t exactly amazing. Intel’s Arc A750 GPU is slated to launch later this summer, but Intel has done it Already released A370M and A350M mobile GPUs In a few different laptops, as well as the entry-level Arc A380 desktop GPU in China (which should hit the global market later this year).

So far, things aren’t looking great for Intel’s new batch of GPUs. a Linus Tech Tips . Review He says the addition of the Intel A370M made the HP Specter x360 16-inch laptop “worse” than the previous RTX 3050, while the PC gaming YouTube channel Gamer Nexus has been reported Inconsistent performance with the A380. Bugs and other glitches are inevitable with any new product, and as Linus points out in his video, users may be less inclined to purchase something that requires diving into unspecified areas, especially with GPUs. become easily available And the 40 series cards from Nvidia are just around the corner.