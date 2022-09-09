Intel reveals specifications for new graphics cards Arc

The release date of Intel’s new Arc A-series desktop graphics cards is still unknown, but Intel is still unknown Sharing upcoming GPU specs. Unfortunately, just like its processors, the naming conventions for the A series are somewhat confusing. The short version is that there will eventually be four different cards available targeting different levels of gaming or creative applications: the A380, the A580, the A750 and the A770.

The entry-level model, the A380, with 6GB of GDDR6 memory, 2,000MHz clock speed, and 8 processing cores, looks a lot like the Nvidia GTX 1660 Super.

The mid-range option, the A580, ups the ante considerably, with 24 processing cores, 8GB of VRAM, and a memory clock speed of 1,700MHz. On paper, the A580 is the closest compared to Nvidia’s RTX 3070.

Intel also offers a pair of high-end graphics cards, the A750 and the A770. The A750 has 8GB of VRAM, 28 processing cores, and a clock speed of 2050MHz. The Radeon RX 6600XT is the closest comparison currently available.

The A770 will be available in configurations with 8GB or 16GB of VRAM, 32 processing cores, and a clock speed of 2100MHz. The Radeon RX 6900XT is the closest you can get to the 16GB model of this graphics card that you can currently throw off store shelves.

Of course, all these comparisons are based entirely on the specifications set by the respective manufacturers of these graphics cards and do not represent real performance.

While we don’t know the release date of the new Intel graphics, A series of 48 benchmarks shared by Intel are available to show how they stack up against Nvidia’s RTX 3060.. However, without membership criteria or more comprehensive pricing data, it’s hard to know how the A-series actually compares to the current library of graphics cards from Nvidia or AMD.