July 19, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Intel mini NUC computers get a second life thanks to Asus

Ayhan 1 hour ago 2 min read

Intel announced earlier this week that it was discontinuing embedded and upgradeable NUC PCs, but now Asus is stepping in to manufacture and develop future NUC systems instead. While Intel will no longer make the cute little form factor PCs, Asus will have a non-exclusive license to Intel’s NUC (Next Unit of Computing) product designs.

“As we focus our strategy on enabling ecosystem partners to continue NUC Systems product innovation and growth, our priority is ensuring a smooth transition for our customers and partners,” Sam Gao says, General Manager, Intel Client Platform Solutions. “I look forward to ASUS continuing to provide exceptional products and customer support for NUC systems.”

Intel’s NUC 9 computer.
Photo by Dan Seifert/The Verge

Asus will now be able to manufacture and sell 10th to 13th Gen NUC systems and even develop future designs based on upcoming Intel chips. Asus will take support for NUC systems and will create its own Asus NUC business unit. Since the NUC license is non-exclusive, we may see Intel licensing outside the NUC to other PC manufacturers in the future.

Either way, many in the PC building and gaming communities will be happy to hear that the NUC hasn’t been discontinued after all. While Intel NUC computers were always difficult to buy, they played an important role in awareness of mini PCs and provided a way for many to start building a mini PC.

See also  There is a hidden trackpad on your iPhone. Here's how you can unlock it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

The first generation iPhone is selling at auction for $190,000 – about 380 times its original price

9 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

A Microsoft arrow pops up when you sign up for AI for Microsoft 365

17 hours ago Ayhan
3 min read

Texas cities prepare for solar eclipse tourism in the “Ring of Fire” in October

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

3 min read

Index – Economy – Tragedy was a hair’s breadth away at Dunaferr, and they intervened at the last moment

38 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Shares of Carvana in the debt-reduction deal rose by $1.2 billion

40 mins ago Izer
3 min read

LA City Auditor Investigates NBCUniversal’s Tree Trimming During Strike – The Hollywood Reporter

42 mins ago Muhammad
5 min read

People share the 31 most mind-bending reality plot holes

50 mins ago Izer