Intel mini NUC computers get a second life thanks to Asus

Intel announced earlier this week that it was discontinuing embedded and upgradeable NUC PCs, but now Asus is stepping in to manufacture and develop future NUC systems instead. While Intel will no longer make the cute little form factor PCs, Asus will have a non-exclusive license to Intel’s NUC (Next Unit of Computing) product designs.

“As we focus our strategy on enabling ecosystem partners to continue NUC Systems product innovation and growth, our priority is ensuring a smooth transition for our customers and partners,” Sam Gao says, General Manager, Intel Client Platform Solutions. “I look forward to ASUS continuing to provide exceptional products and customer support for NUC systems.”

Intel’s NUC 9 computer. Photo by Dan Seifert/The Verge

Asus will now be able to manufacture and sell 10th to 13th Gen NUC systems and even develop future designs based on upcoming Intel chips. Asus will take support for NUC systems and will create its own Asus NUC business unit. Since the NUC license is non-exclusive, we may see Intel licensing outside the NUC to other PC manufacturers in the future.

Either way, many in the PC building and gaming communities will be happy to hear that the NUC hasn’t been discontinued after all. While Intel NUC computers were always difficult to buy, they played an important role in awareness of mini PCs and provided a way for many to start building a mini PC.