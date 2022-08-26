Intel Core i9-13900 Non-K & 65W TDP-Optimized Raptor Lake CPU Leaked, Speeds Up to 5.6GHz

A new day leaked and a new benchmark for the Intel Raptor Lake CPU and this time around, the Non-K Core i9-13900 with 24 cores and 32 threads.

Intel Core i9-13900 Non-K Raptor Lake CPU benchmarks leak, 10% faster single-core and 17% faster multi-core lift against 12900K

spotted before SeatingIntel Core i9-13900 processor is a file non-K . variable It is optimized around a base TDP of only 65W versus the unlocked chip which will feature a base TDP of 125W (PL1). Obviously the max turbo power will be rated much higher around 200W, but it wouldn’t be as crazy as the 250W+ limit that 13900K should offer.

For the base configuration, the Intel Core i9-13900 Raptor Lake CPU will have the same 24 cores, 32 threads with 68MB of total cache as the Core i9-13900K. The only differences will be the aforementioned power limits which are slightly lower for the Non-K chip as well and clock speeds rated at 2.0 GHz base clock and maximum boost clock up to 5.6 GHz. The 13900K has a base clock of 3.0 GHz and 5.8 GHz. The overall clock management will also be a bit conservative for a Non-K chip, so multi-core performance won’t be as great as an unlocked SKU.

Until the benchmarks, the Intel Core i9-13900 Non-K Raptor Lake CPU scored 2,130 points in the single-core benchmark and 20131 points in the multi-core benchmark in Geekbench 5. For comparison, the single-core score is 10% faster than the Core i9-12900K and 26% faster than the Ryzen 9 5950X. The multi-core score, while not as significant as the 13900K, is still in the multi-digit range with a 17 percent increase over the Core i9-12900K and a 22 percent increase over the Ryzen 9 5950X.

See also AMD Phoenix RDNA3 iGPU could be as fast as the slowest mobile GPU GeForce RTX 3060 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000

Compared to the Core i9-13900K, the Intel Core i9-13900 Non-K Raptor Lake CPU is 24% slower on multi-threading and 8% slower on single-core performance. This is pretty decent but it shows that Raptor Lake CPUs rely heavily on power for their high multi-threaded capabilities. The TDP environment and energy conservation will really hurt the multi-core output of the 13th generation chip in question.

Intel 13th Generation Desktop CPUs from Raptor Lake Including the flagship Core i9-13900K is is expected It will be launched in October on the Z790 platform. CPUs will go against AMD’s Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup which will also launch in fall 2022. The initial Raptor Lake SKUs will only include K-series chipsets with non-K CPUs expected to launch soon after mainstream motherboards.

13th Generation Intel Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Family:

CPU name Silicon Review / QDF P-Core . Number number of electronic core Total kernel/thread P-Core Base / Boost (maximum) P-Core Boost (all cores) E-Core Base / Boost E-Core Boost (all cores) Cache (total L2 + L3) TDP MSRP Intel Core i9-13900 K B0 / Q1E1 8 16 24/32 3.0 / 5.8 GHz 5.5 GHz (Multi-core) TBD / 4.7 GHz 4.3 GHz (all cores) 68 MB 125 W (PL1)

250 watts (PL2)? To be announced Intel Core i9-13900KF B0 / Q1EX 8 16 24/32 3.0 / 5.8 GHz 5.5 GHz (Multi-core) TBD / 4.7 GHz 4.3 GHz (all cores) 68 MB 125 W (PL1)

250 watts (PL2)? To be announced Intel Core i9-13900 B0 / Q1EJ 8 16 24/32 2.0 / 5.6 GHz to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on 68 MB 65 W (PL1)

~200 W (PL2) To be announced Intel Core i9-13900F B0 / Q1ES 8 16 24/32 2.0 / 5.6 GHz to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on 68 MB 65 W (PL1)

~200 W (PL2) To be announced Intel Core i7-13700 K B0 / Q1EN 8 8 16/24 3.4 / 5.4 GHz 5.3 GHz (for all cores) 3.4 / 4.3 GHz to be announced later on 54 MB 125 W (PL1)

228 watts (PL2)? To be announced Intel Core i7-13700KF B0 / Q1ET 8 8 16/24 3.4 / 5.4 GHz 5.3 GHz (for all cores) 3.4 / 4.3 GHz to be announced later on 54 MB 65 W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) To be announced Intel Core i7-13700 B0 / Q1EL 8 8 16/24 to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on 54 MB 65 W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) To be announced Intel Core i7-13700F B0 / Q1EU 8 8 16/24 to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on 54 MB 65 W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) To be announced Intel Core i5-13600K B0 / Q1EK 6 8 14/20 3.5 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (all cores) 3.5 / 3.9 GHz to be announced later on 44 MB 125 W (PL1)

180 watts (PL2)? To be announced Intel Core i5-13600KF B0 / Q1EV 6 8 14/20 3.5 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (all cores) 3.5 / 3.9 GHz to be announced later on 44 MB 65 W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) To be announced Intel Core i5-13600 C0 / Q1DF 6 8 14/20 to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on 44 MB 65 W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) To be announced Intel Core i5-13500 C0 / Q1DK 6 8 14/20 to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on 32 MB 65 W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) To be announced Intel Core i5-13400 C0 / Q1DJ 6 4 10/16 to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on 28 MB 65 W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) To be announced Intel Core i3-13100 H0 / Q1CV 4 4/8 to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on 12 MB 65 W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) To be announced