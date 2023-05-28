Instead of Viktor Orbán, Poles and Romanians will make the Hungarian dream come true

Andrej’s Kiss;

Putin, Alienation, Volodymyr Zelensky, Russo-Ukrainian War;

2023-05-28 17:55:00

It is difficult to find a rational explanation for why Hungarian government politicians hawk Russian propaganda. The so-called West is today more united than ever.

The promised weapons have been delivered, tens of thousands of soldiers have been trained, and even the soil has dried sufficiently. It almost seemed that the announced Ukrainian spring operation would begin within days. All signs pointed to the only thing missing was Army General Valery Zalushny’s order to start the engine. It seemed clear that the time had come for uniforms, and that diplomats could recede into the background. Of course, everything turned out differently.

After Rome, Berlin, Paris and London, President Volodymyr Zelensky was on his way to Saudi Arabia for an Arab League summit when the attack was carried out. Not in the way many assumed. Long-range missile strikes are used to disrupt Russian internal logistics, and this is certainly done in preparation for a more concentrated offensive operation. An almost hundred-strong unit of the Freedom Division of Russia was made up of Russian citizens, who wandered 15-20 kilometers deep along the state border and caused complete chaos in the Belgorod region.

Of course, they tried to set up the Western European tour of the Ukrainian president in Moscow as a tour of the Hague of a republic. Russian intent is clear, their goal is nothing more than to find a foothold in the coalition that supports Kiev, to somehow demonstrate that the unity that hurts them so much has shown signs of crumbling. It was not so successful that Zelensky even went to Hiroshima for the G7 meeting. A few years ago, when Vladimir Putin was a member of this club, when the heads of the world’s most influential states took photos, the Russian president smiled with satisfaction next to Angela Merkel in a group photo. Today, the Kremlin leader has no reason to be optimistic. He spoiled everything he could. By starting the war, he destroyed the international consensus that Russia had a role in influencing world politics.

Western democracies are also protecting themselves by supporting Ukraine

The so-called West is today more united than ever. It is more united in dealing with the security risk that Russia represents today. It is very similar when it comes to solving economic problems. This unity is also necessary because the cost of this war is not only terrible in human lives but can be measured in hundreds of billions of dollars.

The diplomatic corps was very impressive. He said more than ever that Ukraine can count on the support of its allies as long as it is needed. Democracies based on a modern market economy also protect themselves with the support of Ukraine, so the sum of money in this fight is far from the question of “is it worth it or not”. Money was not so important and it was decided to break the last barrier and deliver F16 fighter jets. In addition to the military threat, the West is surprisingly quick to understand that Moscow wants to change the rules of the game that determine the functioning of our world with its wartime aggression.

The global economic and global political balance of power is also constantly in motion due to naturally occurring growth. So, for example, China’s role in the international arena cannot be questioned. Those who complain about how unfair our US-centered life is, fail to see that the world order is no longer unipolar. China, thanks to its economic and military influence, already fulfills the role of the other pole, thus ensuring an essential balance with the diversity of interests and aspirations. Russia tried to recast this role in its favor. However, it turned out that Moscow lacked the necessary economic, geopolitical and military capabilities to redistribute roles. Putin himself helped to convince the world of this.

The Russians would have had another option

Think how things would be now if Russia had not invaded Ukraine. I agree, this is not a very scientific approach, but even if we limit our soaring imaginations, we still get an amazing picture. To achieve its goals, the Kremlin would have had the opportunity to use a more sophisticated toolkit of economic influence rather than armed force and military aggression. If he did, we would still know that Russia has the second strongest military in the world. NATO, as a security alliance, cannot express its resourcefulness, and is invariably a plant in half-asleep. Without the war, Finland and Sweden would never have considered joining NATO. Without aggression, Russian gas and oil would flow unhindered to European consumers, deepening the old continent’s energy dependence year after year. Ukraine will certainly approach the EU seriously, and lamenting all the childhood ills of its young state, it will happily agree to remain outside the military camp for EU economic integration.

Instead of all this, with the 2014 annexation of the Crimean peninsula and Donbas in eastern Ukraine, and subsequent military occupation, Putin was able to awaken Europe’s defensive instincts. Europe and the entire Euro-Atlantic cooperation turned out to be much stronger economically and militarily than anyone thought. Ukraine, notorious for corruption and internal political fragmentation, has proven its credibility and deserves support. After all this, let’s not forget that by going to war, Putin exposed the Russian air defense that had been built continuously for nearly twenty years.

No matter where we look, we can be sure that decades of pleasant peace will not return to our continent for a while. Not because of the war in Ukraine. No, because this war will end in the next year and a half. Also, Russia’s defeat and forced withdrawal from the occupied territories. I know many people think that this is impossible and that Russia cannot be a loser. For them, I kindly recommend hard facts, economic and military numbers and geopolitical facts. All this points to the fact that Russia does not currently have the capability to win a war.

They don’t even know what Hungary’s interest is

These are facts whether one likes it or not. This is why the position of the Hungarian government, which is unsupported by arguments and persistently believes in the defeat of the Ukrainians, is surprising. It would be nice to know what Viktor Orbán is based on. From the Hungarian Prime Minister we were able to hear thoughts about how big Russia is and how small Europe is, with a lot of gas and oil, which we really need. There were discussions about our security of energy supply and it was said more than once that we could get it cheaper from there. Independent experts have categorically rejected all such government arguments. One cannot argue with a statement about the greatness of Russia, if a little exaggerated. In fact, Russia is incomprehensibly gigantic compared to Hungarian standards. Geographically. However, in terms of economic performance, it is at the same level as Italy.

In other words, it is very difficult to logically find an explanation for why the claims of Russian state propaganda and elements of an alternate reality created by Moscow continue to resonate in government policy designed to represent Hungarian national interests. Only two of them need to be mentioned. His staff put Putin in an awkward position by talking about depleted uranium tank bombs. The Russian president said that the use of depleted uranium missiles by the Ukrainians greatly raises the nuclear risk, and that tactical nuclear warheads would be stored in Belarus, linked to his related thinking. Experts, both Russian and Western, were appalled at the danger posed by depleted uranium. Unfortunately, Putin’s entourage doesn’t have a single advisor who can prevent embarrassment. Well, let that be their problem. However, a few weeks later, the story of depleted uranium was repeated with the Hungarian Prime Minister.

But it’s incomprehensible when people like Maria Schmidt, director general of the House of Terror Museum, feel entitled to justify Budapest’s pro-Russian approach. The historian might as well have said it in Russian, so he repeated the communication panels of Moscow. According to him, there is no war, Russia is only conducting a special operation, then a multi-million army will come, anyway, only mercenaries are fighting now. And for that, even in Moscow, they can “Malgic!” That can only be said, I mean, he’s smart!

Unfortunately, at home, we fail to find an explanation of what national interests are, keeping in mind the fact that our government must take such a unique position in every international forum that our allies, neighbors and friends all ignore. to us. We reiterate our support for peace as the EU and NATO are out for blood. As against peace, to stir up war, All our best friends do!

Change will come, but not in the way Victor Orban thinks

Hard times lie ahead for all of us. For Europeans and Hungarians. This war causes deep wounds to all of us. It is difficult to find words for the sacrifices of Ukrainians. They fight for their lives and for their country, but what they do, they save us from the horrors of war.

A few years ago, Victor Orban said he thought the world would change a lot by 2030. He envisioned a new era coming. It seems to be going slowly, though not necessarily in the way he intended. Among the aspirations of Hungarian foreign policy, it was stated that our goal was to become a regional middle power. This idea is ambitious and we dare to dream big. Unfortunately, the dynamics and direction of our growth are different. Signs indicate that our closest allies from Visegrad cooperation, with whom we hoped to enjoy the joy of growth, are now not on speaking terms with us. From the V4, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia achieve economic success without us, and on the evidence of comparable indicators, they completely outperform us – so their joy and our shame.

Our Polish friends even put down a shovel and make the dream of the Hungarians come true.

While the Poles are in the northeastern region, Romania strives for central power awards in the southeastern corner of Europe.

It will be exciting to find out what kind of future and development path our foreign economic and foreign policy strategists in Budapest are planning between the two zones. There are many questions that need to be answered. So, for example, how do we want to effectively represent the interests of border Hungarians in this changing European dance line? Or when our former friends see us as a slowly isolated reserve, how and with whom do we plan to maintain good neighborly relations?

We don’t have much time to wait, as the Ukrainians will soon provide their answers to the war’s big questions.