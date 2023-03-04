Although international rescue teams and television crews have flocked to Turkey since the devastating earthquake in early February, even by historical standards, there has been remarkably little effort to help Syria compared to its northern neighbors. area – and generally to understand the conditions and requirements there.

Martin Griffiths, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Aid, was self-critical of the lack of action after the first critical days. He noted:

We have failed the people of northwest Syria. They feel rightfully alone, waiting for international help, which never comes.

The rescue teams’ delay sparked outrage in Turkey, but it was still uncertain where aid would return in Syria. In the first hours and days, fatal delays were caused mainly by the absence of heavy machinery; From many places they posted and announced in despair that they could hear the voices of their loved ones under the rubble, but the temporarily organized rescue teams were unable to move the tons of concrete elements that became their graves.

Then, in addition to the rescue deficiencies, the care and shelter of the survivors (we had to deal with freezing temperatures and blizzards everywhere in the disaster areas) posed serious problems. By the end of February, according to figures not yet considered final, the earthquake had caused nearly 7,000 direct deaths and 14,500 injuries in Syria (and a total of more than 50,000 dead in both countries); Tens of thousands of houses were rendered uninhabitable, the Crac des Chevaliers Castle, classified as part of the World Heritage, and the Aleppo Citadel were damaged, and 5-6 million people could become homeless. Further

In Syria, the natural disaster is only the culmination of more than ten years of economic and social disaster.

There is no government to distribute aid

A series of earthquakes triggered by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake would have wreaked havoc anywhere on Earth, but in Syria it struck one of the world’s most vulnerable regions.

The civil war that erupted in 2011 has left a significant portion of the affected areas in the last bastions of resistance, with bombed-out infrastructure, millions of internally displaced people, impassable borders and local “government”. The Syrian part of Earthquake Destruction includes three entities:

the governors of Aleppo and Latakia under the Damascus regime led by Bashar al-Assad and the Assad clan;

The northern border region is controlled by the “Syrian National Government,” an umbrella organization of Turkish-backed Syrian opposition fighters;

Idlib is the province of the radical Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sam, which has traveled the most adventurous path in 10 years – from a sleeper agent of the Islamic State to an affiliate of al-Qaeda in Syria, abandoning international jihad. In recent years and working in an independent emirate like the Taliban.

There is not much difference in the quality of governance between the three regions, as evidenced by the fact that experts still consider Hajad Tahrir as-Sam to be the most capable performer, for the simple reason that the post-jihadi organization holds at least. Centralized authority, in other areas a quasi-anarchy of warriors prevails. Resistance zones are semi-war zones; In particular Idlib province, where the Syrian and Russian air forces systematically bombed civilian infrastructure. These regions are home to millions of internally displaced people who have little or no resources to start a new life in the ruins.

Civilians search for survivors under the rubble in Idlib after an earthquake on February 6, 2023 – Photo: Muhammad Said / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Areas under the control of the Damascus regime are also in dire straits, think of Aleppo, which was retaken by siege in 2016. But even coastal Latakia, considered a key territory of the Assad clan and spared from the war, began the disaster with a major handicap.

A doctor speaks on American public radio He saidThat there is a shortage of everything from sleeping pills to MR machines.

Due to poor economic and political conditions, a total of 400 health, education and utility service providers ceased operations in the relatively calm year of 2022 alone.

Only dead bodies came from Turkey

The Damascus government still doesn’t allow aid to be sent to opposition areas, so over the past decade, aid agencies have set up their logistics centers on the other side of the Turkish border, in Gaziantep and Hadey — the heart of February 6. Earthquake wave. Many sites were severely damaged and roads became impassable. In addition, the Turkish border was closed, and local supplies were used to support the Turkish population. Natasha Hall, US analyst on Syrian aid policy He experienced horror:

In the first few days, the bodies of Syrian refugees in Turkey were the only thing that could cross the border into northwestern Syria – by the thousands.

Foreign aid shipments were forced to be sent to Damascus government-controlled airports, despite doubts about exports and fair distribution. By the end of the week, 214 airlift shipments had landed. However, only one of them came from the West – from Norway. The West does not trust the Damascus regime, which is treated as a pariah, or militias with dubious backgrounds.

That doesn’t mean they didn’t help, but they did it at the UN. However, access to UN aid convoys has always been hampered by the threat of a veto by the Damascus regime’s allies in the Security Council, China and Russia – because these powers have not agreed to use border crossings leading to areas classified as “terrorist”. , and only a week after the disaster as a result of diplomatic absorption, the UN Trucks were allowed to go to Idlib and northern Aleppo.

UN aid trucks in Idlib on February 10, 2023 – Photo: Issadin Kassim/Anatolia Agency/Getty Images

Meanwhile, one of the earthquake’s most significant political setbacks has left catastrophic gaps in Damascus’ regime. His solitude. Since 2011 – when Syria was expelled from the Arab League – diplomats from Iraq, Jordan, Libya or the United Arab Emirates have visited the country for the first time to smooth the way for aid exports.

The Gulf states, which have poured money and weapons into opposition fighters since 2011, now realize they cannot topple Bashar al-Assad, who has direct military support from Iran and Russia and controls nearly 65 percent of Syria. Be it Damascus, Aleppo or Homs – under dictator control, an inevitable actor in Syria’s future.

These barriers don’t actually work, but may be worse without them

Another important political effect is raising voices against international sanctions strengthening. Many saw the halting of relief and aid operations in Syria after the earthquake as further evidence of widespread criticism that economic and financial punitive measures did not shake the power of the declared targets of the operations (i.e. the political-military-economic elite). ), on the contrary, they paralyze ordinary citizens.

Since 1979, Syria – one of the long-standing sponsors of terrorism in the Middle East – has been subject to various punitive measures from the United States and its allies, primarily the European Union. The sanctions became particularly embarrassing after Assad shot dead hundreds of protesters, tortured them and repeatedly used sarin gas against his own citizens in a wave of protests that turned into a civil war.

The economic sanctions are more comprehensive, in addition to punitive measures targeting key figures in the regime, restrictions on international financial services and trade in raw materials affecting the entire country, as well as a ban on the United States from exporting all U.S. goods with more than 10 percent origin in Syria. For the latter, key IT services and platforms like Google or Zoom are largely unavailable in the country. However, humanitarian aid and grants have always been exempt from sanctions, and owners of punitive measures also granted a temporary exemption to foreign donations after the earthquake.

Syrian civilians from earthquake-hit areas wait to cross a border with Turkey on February 16, 2023 – Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

According to optimistic analysts, the shock of the earthquake could create enough political attention and momentum to reconsider the embargo policy, just as the shock of the earthquake prompts the UN and international donors to reform the aid system for crisis zones. According to analysts, although Bashar al-Assad and his entourage are actually mass murderers, From security fund and ransom And From drug trafficking The creation of a living criminal organization from the Syrian state, aid alone cannot pull the country of twenty million people out of the negative spiral.

Economic sanctions against international investors should be lifted to prevent hyperinflation and restore functioning infrastructure in peaceful areas. However, as is often the case in Syria, there is no simple recipe for resolving the crisis Based on recent examples, one has every right to be afraidThe first thing the regime has done to free itself from its economic shackles is not to help its destitute citizens, but to immediately begin buying the military equipment needed to retake rebel territories.