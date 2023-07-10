Instagram leads exceed 100 million users

Instagram’s new themes app has already surpassed 100 million users, which means it’s reached that milestone faster than ChatGPT. OpenAI’s chatbot hits the mark After two months But the leads that only took off on Wednesday got there in a matter of days. The number of users can be found in the Instagram app, which tracks the size of Thread’s userbase.

Users don’t just sign up: they post too. As of Thursday, my colleague Alex Heath reports that there have already been more than 95 million posts and 190 million likes shared on the app.

However, Topics is still in its infancy, and we’ll have to wait and see if it picks up the same cultural stamp that Twitter did before. Meta is not specifically aimed at trying to replace Twitter, According to the head of Instagram Adam MosseriThe company won’t actively promote politics and serious news on the platform, but it could end up becoming the place people go for a conversation-based social media platform. And while Meta “couldn’t be more excited” about how launch week went, “we don’t even know if this thing is being discreet yet,” Mosseri said.