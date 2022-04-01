Instagram DMs just got a lot better with the latest update

What you need to know

Meta has announced several new messaging updates for the Instagram app.

Users will now be able to reply to new messages without going to the inbox.

Tapping and holding the Share button on a post will bring up your closest friends.

Soon, users will be able to share music previews from Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify.

After the new messaging updates for WhatsApp and Messenger, Meta now offers a large number of features geared towards Instagram. The Updates Ready to make it easy to share posts and reply to messages from wherever you are.

One of the useful changes coming to Instagram DMs is the ability to reply to new messages while browsing. Instead of interrupting your browsing session, users will have a new in-app notification that will enable quick responses from where you are without having to go to the inbox.

In addition, when you find a post you want to share, you can now do it more quickly by pressing and holding the Submit button. This will display a row of your “closest friends” with whom you can quickly share the post – again, without interrupting your browsing. And in case you find yourself in your inbox, Meta highlights how there is a row at the top of your inbox – à la Messenger – that will show you who’s online and available to chat.

(Image credit: meta)

Meta is also introducing a new feature to Instagram which is Just rolled into Messenger. The new silent messages allow you to call your friends without triggering a notification, which can be especially useful if you’re texting late at night or don’t necessarily want to annoy someone.

Instagram also introduces a new lo-fi chat feature and the ability to send polls in group messages, again borrowed from Messenger.

Soon, users will be able to share previews of their favorite tunes thanks to integrations with each other Best Music Streaming Services Such as Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music. This will allow users to preview up to 30 seconds of the song directly in the chat, which can be great for music discovery.

(Image credit: meta)

These features come just a day after Meta announced a file Lots of updates As for the WhatsApp voice messaging feature, which shows that the company is rolling out new features to improve its messaging apps. New Instagram features are rolling out “in select countries” now, with plans to expand them globally soon.