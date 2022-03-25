Instacart lowered the valuation by about 40% to $24 billion

Instacart said it cut its valuation nearly 40% to about $24 billion, to reflect this year’s sell-off in technology stocks.

Grocery delivery company It was worth 39 billion dollars In March 2021, when it raised $265 million. This has made Instacart one of the most valuable venture-backed companies in the United States

However, with the Nasdaq down 12% from its high in November, many new public tech companies are down Much more than thatInstacart tells its employees and potential recruits that upcoming stock awards will be issued at a much lower price, making stock packages more attractive and in line with market conditions.

“Markets go up and down, but we are focused on Instacart’s long-term opportunity to support the future of grocery with our partners,” an Instacart spokesperson said in a statement.

For Instacart, the past few years have been a roller coaster ride. Facing a challenging business model heading into 2020, the company got a major boost during the Covid-19 pandemic as many consumers cut short trips to the supermarket and turned to online grocery orders.

In July, shortly after Instacart’s big funding round, the company hired a former Facebook executive Fiji Simo As CEO, subsequent founder Apurva Mehta.