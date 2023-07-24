July 24, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Insomniac Games may have a third AAA PS5 exclusive in development

Ayhan 1 hour ago 2 min read
Photo: Push Square

There is no doubt that Insomniac Games holds this generation for Sony. We don’t underestimate the efforts of other first-party PlayStation studios, but it bears acknowledging that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will have a third PS5 release so far – the fourth If you factor in, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered has also been heavily overhauled.

In addition to the highly anticipated Marvel’s Wolverine, the Burbank-based developer appears to have a third, unannounced project currently in production. Erin Eberhardt, Former Blizzard employeethe title is teased as part of the file Full sail university Seminar shared on social media. She is currently the project manager at the developer.

repeat twice That the game is unannounced and they aren’t able to talk about it, so we’re pretty sure this isn’t Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 or Marvel’s Wolverine, otherwise they would probably say that. She’s also keen to stress that the game she’s working on is AAA, so this isn’t a side project — presumably it’s going to be the next big thing.

Obviously, it is almost impossible to predict exactly What that game could be, though, is that a couple of years ago the developer was renting a multiplayer game, so the timing would align with Eberhardt saying she’s approaching her one-year anniversary at the studio. Sony was clearly looking for a multiplayer game, and Insomniac Games is certainly no stranger to the genre.

Understandably, we’ll likely need to wait until Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 comes out before we learn more about what’s next from the Ratchet & Clank maker – and it still needs to give us a proper taste of Marvel’s Wolverine, too. However, it is exciting to know that Sony’s most hardworking studio is already working on its next production, the next Big deal.

See also  TikToker's Theft Recovery iPhone Hack raises controversy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 event: What to expect

9 hours ago Ayhan
3 min read

I got ripped off by a life manager for the first time

1 day ago Ayhan
2 min read

OpenAI has launched the official ChatGPT app for Android

2 days ago Ayhan

You may have missed

4 min read

Asia markets are mixed as investors digest private surveys of economic activity

40 mins ago Izer
3 min read

Ancient underwater volcano off Canada still active, teeming with life: ScienceAlert

49 mins ago Izer
4 min read

The Reds sweep the D-back for the first time since 2012

1 hour ago Emet
2 min read

Insomniac Games may have a third AAA PS5 exclusive in development

1 hour ago Ayhan