Insomniac Games may have a third AAA PS5 exclusive in development

There is no doubt that Insomniac Games holds this generation for Sony. We don’t underestimate the efforts of other first-party PlayStation studios, but it bears acknowledging that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will have a third PS5 release so far – the fourth If you factor in, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered has also been heavily overhauled.

In addition to the highly anticipated Marvel’s Wolverine, the Burbank-based developer appears to have a third, unannounced project currently in production. Erin Eberhardt, Former Blizzard employeethe title is teased as part of the file Full sail university Seminar shared on social media. She is currently the project manager at the developer.

repeat twice That the game is unannounced and they aren’t able to talk about it, so we’re pretty sure this isn’t Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 or Marvel’s Wolverine, otherwise they would probably say that. She’s also keen to stress that the game she’s working on is AAA, so this isn’t a side project — presumably it’s going to be the next big thing.

Obviously, it is almost impossible to predict exactly What that game could be, though, is that a couple of years ago the developer was renting a multiplayer game, so the timing would align with Eberhardt saying she’s approaching her one-year anniversary at the studio. Sony was clearly looking for a multiplayer game, and Insomniac Games is certainly no stranger to the genre.

Understandably, we’ll likely need to wait until Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 comes out before we learn more about what’s next from the Ratchet & Clank maker – and it still needs to give us a proper taste of Marvel’s Wolverine, too. However, it is exciting to know that Sony’s most hardworking studio is already working on its next production, the next Big deal.