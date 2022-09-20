InSight probe discovers space rocks colliding with Mars

It’s the first time a mission has been chosen Seismic and sound waves from its collision with Mars, InSight’s first detection of impacts since it landed on the Red Planet in 2018.

Fortunately, InSight was not in the way of these meteorites, which is the name given to space rocks before they reached Earth. Impacts ranged from 53 to 180 miles (85 to 290 kilometers) away from the rover’s fixed location on Mars’ Elysium Planitia, a smooth plain north of the equator.

A meteorite hit Mars’ atmosphere on September 5, 2021, then exploded into at least three fragments, each one leaving a crater on the Red Planet’s surface.

The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter then flew over the site to confirm where the meteor landed, and spotted three dark areas. The rover’s color photographer, the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment Camera, captured detailed close-ups of the craters.