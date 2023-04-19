Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan’s Alban Castle: ‘An evening to remember’

Image shared by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Samantharuthprabhovel)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan attend the premiere of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden Castle. The two of them flew to London yesterday. FYI: Samantha and Varun will be sharing screen space in the Hindi version of Citadel. Samantha also shared photos from the premiere night on Instagram. The actress looked stunning in a monochrome ensemble. The crop top featured a closed neckline. It’s teamed with a mesh pattern skirt. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “For the world premiere of #CITADEL. An unforgettable evening!!” Actress Mrunal Thakur wrote in response to the post, “OMG.” Actress Keerthy Suresh spoke for everyone when she wrote, “Amazing.” “Amazing,” Sophie Chaudhry said.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has dropped some pics with Varun Dhawan and the Citadel team on Instagram. Samantha didn’t think much of the caption and simply wrote, “Grateful” with a black heart emoji.

Varun Dhawan also shared highlights from his book fort Diary on Instagram. On the night of the premiere, Varun wore a T-shirt with jeans and a jacket. He wrote his comment, “#fort Go global.” Varun Bhediya co-star Kriti Sanon dropped the flames under the post. Actress Esha Gupta added a red heart.

In another set of photos and a video shared by Varun Dhawan, we got a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. His side note read: “With everyone and each other #fort.”

fort, Backed by the Russo Brothers, it will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28th. In the series, Priyanka, Richard and Keela are named Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane respectively. Indian version of fort It is directed by director duo Raj and DK. Speaking about his experience working on the web series, Varon said, “It’s a tough job for all of us now. We’ll work hard because we know what we’re after. It’s a very cool process to be part of the universe created by the Russo Brothers. For us, it’s like the Russo brothers meeting with Raj and DK, so I couldn’t be happier to be a part of The Citadel. It’s great to work under these two speaking for myself and Samantha.”

Varun Dhawan recently announced a sequel with a gift 2. Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in S.Hakuntalalam.