Inside Martha Stewart’s intimate 81st birthday dinner at her home in Maine

Martha Stewart celebrated her 81st birthday at her home in Seal Harbor, Maine with her best friend.

The icon spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com about her party, revealing that on her birthday she called in a dinner for 20 people at her Skylands home, located outside Acadia National Park.

Martha had local lobster with caviar-filled roast potatoes on her dinner menu with Chardonnay, called 19 Martha’s Shard Crimes.

Martha revealed, “Had a great evening with close friends, a dinner party for 20 people.”

“We started with beautiful roasted potatoes, from the jacket and mashed with cream and butter, then brought back the American caviar that a friend sent me for my birthday,” she said, adding, “A great birthday gift.”

The dinner menu also included local lobster, which was served in the form of lobster, which is lobster served with Mornay sauce.

It’s paired with green and yellow wax string beans and carrot puree, all sourced from Martha’s Garden.

Her guests enjoyed her Chardonnay, 19 Crimes Martha’s Chard, as well as her boyfriend Molly Chappellet Cabernet Sauvignon.

Every detail: The star's place settings feature pink napkins, a stunning touch

Candlelight: Table settings include shades of white, pink and brown

So delicious: her delicious cake appeared on three white candles

Double the fun: Martha’s cake looks gorgeous and arranged with touches of flowers and greenery

Delicious: Paired with green and yellow wax string beans and carrot puree, all sourced from Martha’s Garden

Martha’s birthday cake was a four-tiered coconut cream cake, served with fresh peach ice cream.

The TV personality revealed that her best friend, Kevin Sharkey, made huge flower arrangements for her home with flowers from her garden, including hydrangeas, snapdragons, delilies and lilies.

Her home, completed in 1925 by Edsel Ford, is surrounded by Acadia National Park.

“We’ve spent a lot of dinner talking about the importance of America’s national parks,” adding that this is important “to protect, preserve and preserve these beautiful national parks for generations to come.”

The success factor: the floral arrangements are laid out on intricate silver plates

Stunning: The TV personality revealed that her best friend Kevin Sharkey made huge flower arrangements for her home with flowers from her garden, including hydrangeas, snapdragons, delilies and lilies.

Icon: I watched Martha blow out her cake candles

Happy: Martha looked beautiful in her yellow and purple long-sleeved dress

Glowing: Businesswoman poses with her cake to take another photo of her amazing bash

Beautiful: The flowers were breathtaking, all from her garden

Details: There were stunning sunflowers in the living space of her property

“America has the most beautiful national parks in the world that we all love to enjoy, especially after two years of not being able to fully travel, but we all have to make sure we take it and support it.”

The lifestyle goddess also spoke to DailyMail.com about her upcoming travel plans.

Next Friday she will travel to Las Vegas to attend the opening ceremony of her restaurant Bedford by Martha Stewart.

Martha’s Restaurant is located in Paris Las Vegas.

Beautiful: Flowers were all over her house, perfect for a summer birthday

I can’t wait to fly to Las Vegas next Friday [August 12] For my first ever restaurant opening party. It’s a dream come true.’

Martha spoke about the space and inspiration behind her restaurant: “I designed it myself and worked with the amazing Sean McBurney of Caesars Place.”

“The beautiful space was inspired by my farm in Bedford, New York,” she revealed.

The 194-seat restaurant has American food on the menu and will “give guests an authentic glimpse into how she lived and entertained in her home,” according to the new restaurant’s official website.

Gorgeous: Martha had pink and white floral arrangements along the tables too

Sheek: The table setting was so pretty around her house

Elegant: the house had a number of wonderful flower arrangements

Sunlight: The sun hits the flowers on a wooden table

EXCELLENT: Martha’s dining room table has white flowers with coordinating candles