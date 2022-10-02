October 2, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Innovative NASA Helicopter Discovers Wreckage of UFOs on Mars

Izer 1 hour ago 2 min read
Mars Helicopter Sol 254 Navigation Camera

by NASA/JPL
October 2, 2022

NASA’s Creative Mars Helicopter captured this image using its navigation camera. This camera is mounted in the hull of the helicopter and is aimed straight down to track the ground in flight. This image was acquired on November 6, 2021 (SOL 254 of the Perseverance Rover mission) at 12:06:00 mean local solar time. This was the date of Ingenuity’s fifteenth flight. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Snapshots from[{” attribute=””>Mars helicopter’s navigation camera reveals a small piece of foreign object debris (FOD).

During a portion of the Ingenuity Mars helicopter’s 33rd flight, a small piece of foreign object debris (FOD) was seen in footage (see video below) from the Mars helicopter’s navigation camera (Navcam).

This foreign object debris was not visible in Navcam footage from the previous flight (32). The FOD is seen in Flight 33 Navcam imagery from the earliest frames to around halfway through the video, when it fell from the leg and drifted back to the Mars surface. All telemetry from the flight and a post-flight search and transfer are nominal and show no indication of vehicle damage. The Ingenuity and Perseverance Mars 2020 teams are currently working to determine the source of the debris.

NASA’s Ingenuity Helicopter Flight 33 Foreign Object Debris

Navigation Camera Imagery of Ingenuity’s Flight 33: A small piece of foreign object debris (FOD) is seen in this footage from the navigation camera of NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter during its 33rd flight on Mars on September 24, 2022. The FOD is seen attached to one of the rotorcraft’s landing legs (upper right part of image), then drifting away. Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Flight 33 Preview – By the Numbers

  • Flight number – 33
  • No earlier than Sol 567, Saturday, Sept. 24
  • Heading – West
  • Max Altitude – 33 feet (10 meters)
  • Expected Distance – ~365 feet (111.238 meters)
  • Expected Airspeed – 10.6 mph (4.75 m/s)
  • Expected Time Aloft – 55.61 seconds
  • Goal of Flight: Reposition of the helicopter

See also  NASA Astronaut Moon Lander Plans Expand Beyond SpaceX Starship

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

5 min read

Asteroid analysis reveals unexpected evidence of young ocean and carbonation

9 hours ago Izer
6 min read

The Hubble Space Telescope discovers the protective shield that defends a pair of dwarf galaxies

17 hours ago Izer
3 min read

Discover the site of a rare meteorite impact in Inver Grove Heights

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

8 min read

Technology: ISW: The Russian military is unable to use tactical nuclear weapons

1 hour ago Arzu
2 min read

OPEC+ meeting may discuss production cuts this week: Report

1 hour ago Izer
1 min read

Jeffrey Dahmer prison glasses on sale for $150,000

1 hour ago Muhammad
2 min read

Innovative NASA Helicopter Discovers Wreckage of UFOs on Mars

1 hour ago Izer