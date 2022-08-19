Injury notes: Mahley, Meadows, Walker, Johnson

The twins They sure sigh of relief, announcing to reporters on Thursday that the MRI revealed the right hand Tyler MahleyHer shoulder is structurally sound. Mahle, who was acquired from the Reds for three possibilities earlier this month, was knocked out of yesterday’s start after 2 1/3 runs due to shoulder strain. This was of particular concern, given that he lost time in July with what the Reds described as ‘secondary’ shoulder strain. At the moment, there are no plans to put Mahley on the injured list for 15 days, although it is not yet clear if his next start will ever be delayed.

Mahley’s start on Wednesday saw him clock in at about four mph shy of his usual 93.4 mph average, so there’s still some obvious concern, but the lack of a tear or any structural issues is the best news the twins were hoping for. . In 14 1/3 rounds as the Twin, Mahle hit 2.51 ERAs with a 23.1% strike rate and 7.7% walk rate. Mahley, Sony GrayAnd the Joe RyanAnd the Chris Archer And the Dylan Bundy On the line to make the majority of twins begin to stretch, even though they expect the right hand Billy Uber Back in September and this week just promote to potential clients Simon Woods Richardson From Double-A to Triple-A.

Some notable injury scenarios from across the league…