Injury notes: Mahley, Meadows, Walker, Johnson

The twins They sure sigh of relief, announcing to reporters on Thursday that the MRI revealed the right hand Tyler MahleyHer shoulder is structurally sound. Mahle, who was acquired from the Reds for three possibilities earlier this month, was knocked out of yesterday’s start after 2 1/3 runs due to shoulder strain. This was of particular concern, given that he lost time in July with what the Reds described as ‘secondary’ shoulder strain. At the moment, there are no plans to put Mahley on the injured list for 15 days, although it is not yet clear if his next start will ever be delayed.
Mahley’s start on Wednesday saw him clock in at about four mph shy of his usual 93.4 mph average, so there’s still some obvious concern, but the lack of a tear or any structural issues is the best news the twins were hoping for. . In 14 1/3 rounds as the Twin, Mahle hit 2.51 ERAs with a 23.1% strike rate and 7.7% walk rate. Mahley, Sony GrayAnd the Joe RyanAnd the Chris Archer And the Dylan Bundy On the line to make the majority of twins begin to stretch, even though they expect the right hand Billy Uber Back in September and this week just promote to potential clients Simon Woods Richardson From Double-A to Triple-A.
Some notable injury scenarios from across the league…
- As if things couldn’t get any worse for tigersThis week, manager AJ Hinch announced that the track player Austin Meadows He was pulled back from the rehab job (Link via Chris McCuskey from Detroit News). The promoter first hit the infected list in mid-May with vertigo-like symptoms and returned a little less than a month later. That comeback lasted only eight matches, before he was put on the list of those infected with Covid. Just as Meadows was preparing to go out on a rehab mission, he was taken to the injured list for 10 days due to the strange diagnosis of Achilles’ strain in Both legs. This is the second time Meadows’ rehab job has been held up for this injury. Hench’s only update was that Meadows was heading to Detroit for a reassessment and that the Tigers still had hope he could return in 2022. It was a nightmare for Meadows’ season, which was limited to only 147 plate appearances and saw his power disappear: .250/.347 / .328.
- mets Valid Taiguan Walker He left his most recent start with back spasms, as an MRI showed a slight disc bulge in his lower back, according to reports. MLB.com’s Anthony Dicomo. However, his next schedule is likely to start on Sunday. Walker told DiComo he was “shocked” that he was feeling so well soon after he experienced “the worst pain I’ve ever had.” Although he feels better, he still won’t take the hill on Sunday unless he feels 100 percent, Per DiComo. If it was indeed recovered, it would be a tremendous gift for the dead, given the current pressures on their turnover. with Carlos Carrasco Landing recently on the IL and the Mets who have a double header on Saturday, and having to get through Sunday without a walker would definitely be a challenge. How his back responds over the next few days will determine whether the club can avoid this difficult scenario.
- Padres faithful Pierce Johnson Heading on a rehab mission, tweets Kevin Lacy from the San Diego Union-Tribune. Johnson had an excellent season for San Diego a year ago, throwing 58 2/3 innings with a 3.22 ERA and a strike rate of 31.6%. Freers retained a $3 million club option over Johnson’s services for this year, which they exercised based on this strong performance last season. Unfortunately, Johnson landed on IL in April due to elbow tendinitis. He hasn’t returned yet, which means he’s only managed six matches this year. After a hiatus of about four months, he appears to be healthy enough to get back into shape. Once he is ready to return to the big league club, he should give a boost to the final few weeks of the season.
